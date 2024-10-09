Investornewsbreaks 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Says Recent Acquisition To Help Capitalize On 'Tremendous' Potential In Igaming Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATNF) today announced that it can now fully focus on developing its new iGaming business after officially regaining compliance with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) on minimum stockholders' equity. The company announced earlier this month that it will be strategically shifting towards the growing global iGaming sector as it seeks to leverage significant opportunities and establish itself as a key player in this market. 180 recently acquired a gaming that integrates the latest blockchain technology, thus promising transparency, security, and trust. The platform, expected to launch during Q1 2025, will accept cryptocurrency and fiat currency. The company will also continue to advance its legacy biotechnology business.

“We are thrilled to confirm that our recent acquisition of a leading iGaming platform technology is expected to allow us to rapidly pivot into this high-growth sector,” said Blair Jordan, Interim CEO of 180 Life.“We believe that this move places 180 at the forefront of technological innovation in the iGaming space, enabling us to be in a position to offer state-of-the-art gaming solutions in the near future and capitalize on what we believe is the tremendous market potential ahead.”



About 180 Life Sciences Corp.

180 Life Sciences Corp. is a publicly traded company that focuses on developing new technologies across multiple sectors. With its current portfolio of inflammation-focused intellectual property and its recent acquisition of the Gaming Technology Platform, the company believes it is positioned for growth in both the biotech and iGaming industries. For more information, visit the company's website at

