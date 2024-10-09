(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) First Tellurium (CSE: FTEL) (OTC: FSTTF)

today provided additional information to help answer inquiries related to materials involved in building the PyroDelta thermoelectric generators. According to the company, tellurium is the most important component and the chief catalyst of the generator's effectiveness, as it provides one of the highest thermoelectric effects. The generator also uses other critical metals in its composition. The company noted that the tellurium-based generator is a strategic fit for its long-term growth. The additional information also covered PyroDelta Energy's relationship with the company. Led by inventor Michael Abdelmaseh, PyroDelta Energy is a majority-owned, U.S.-based subsidiary of First Tellurium.

“Our focus on tellurium exploration, mining and technology is why Michael contacted us early on,” commented First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty.“We believe we are the only public company in North America, if not the world, with this tellurium focus. After reviewing Michael's research and test results, we believed backing him was a good strategic fit for the company. We then formed PyroDelta Energy to carry out our business plan to develop, build and market the generator.”

To view the full press release, visit



About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies. First Tellurium proudly adheres to, and supports, the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent. First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol FTEL and on the OTC under the symbol FSTTF. Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FSTTF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN