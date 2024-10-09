Miningnewsbreaks Laredo Oil Inc. (LRDC) Announces Entry Into Common Stock Purchase Agreements With Gross Proceeds Of $750K

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Laredo Oil (OTC: LRDC) , an exploration and production company, today announced that it has sold 1,695,349 shares of common stock to accredited investors since May 31, 2024, the end of its fiscal year. This private offering of unregistered common shares was priced at an average price of $0.4424 per unit and has raised gross proceeds of $750,000.

“Based upon our previously reported progress concerning the development of our mineral rights in northwestern Montana, we have entered into common stock purchase agreements with several accredited investors, raising

$750,000

in gross proceeds through the sale of common stock in transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act,” said Mark See, Chairman and CEO of Laredo Oil.



About Laredo Oil Inc.

Laredo Oil is an oil exploration and production company primarily engaged in acquisition and exploration efforts for mineral properties. In addition to pursuing conventional recovery methods in selected oil fields, Laredo Oil plans to locate and acquire mature oil fields, with the intention of recovering“stranded” oil using enhanced recovery methods. Laredo Oil's common stock is listed on the OTC Pink Sheets under the symbol LRDC. For more information about the company, visit .

