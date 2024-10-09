Room For Ghosts, Ghouls And More: Chrysler Pacifica Channels Spooky Spirit As Official Minivan Of Trunk Or Treat

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUBURN HILLS,

No tricks, all treats! The Chrysler brand is dressing up for the most spooktacular Halloween, announcing Chrysler Pacifica as the Official Minivan of Trunk or Treat, highlighting the“scary” good capability and“fiendishly” flexible family-friendly features of the Pacifica.

No tricks, all treats! The Chrysler brand is dressing up for the most spooktacular Halloween, announcing Chrysler Pacifica as the Official Minivan of Trunk or Treat, highlighting the "scary" good capability and "fiendishly" flexible family-friendly features that will have Chrysler Pacifica minivans and trunk or treaters haunting a parking lot near you this month.

"We've seen Trunk or Treats really grow in popularity, and as an integral part of the family, we wanted to get the Chrysler Pacifica dressed up for the annual community festivities and see the creativity of our family of minivan owners," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO. "The Chrysler Pacifica is loaded with innovative features that make it the perfect option for parents looking to take the Halloween celebration from minivan to minivan instead of house to house, turning trick or treaters into trunk or treaters and creating a more secure and controlled environment."

Below are a few tips on how to "cast a spell" that transforms the Chrysler

Pacifica into the ultimate trunk-or-treat machine:



Use the Pacifica's in-floor storage bins to hold huge stashes of candy and treats on the way to the event

Fold both the second- and third-row seats quickly and easily into the floor with the available class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating to create more than 140 cubic feet of interior space

With second- and third-row seats stowed, there's plenty of room to bring all the decorations to take your theme to the next level, be it a spooky pirate ship, a fall fest on wheels, a photobooth, carnival or tailgate games - Pacifica will surely stand out

Embrace the theatrics! With sliding doors open and Uconnect Theater screens playing favorite Halloween movies, Pacifica creates a spookily immersive experience

Keep an eye on all the "little monsters" on board with Pacifica's FamCAM interior camera When Trunk or Treat is over, it's a snap to clean up the mess with Pacifica's available on-board Stow n' Vac

Throughout October, Chrysler will also highlight followers of the brand who share images and videos of their Pacifica minivan disguised in wild trunk-or-treat decorations on social media. Followers can share their "monstrous" minivan photos or videos on the brand's social media channels.

The brand will also engage its followers to choose from three Chrysler Pacifica vehicles "costumed" in unique trunk-or-treat themes - "Movie Parents," "Spooky Parents" and "Fall Parents" - and vote for their favorite minivan on the Chrysler Instagram channel. The trunk-or-treat poll builds off the brand's recent Thanking Our Parents ad campaign, which recognizes the different types of parents who have inspired the Chrysler brand over the years to create the Chrysler Pacifica.

Chrysler Pacifica

Chrysler Pacifica family-friendly features include the available FamCAM interior camera, which offers a bird's-eye view of rear-facing child-seat occupants. Pacifica has the most standard safety features in its segment, delivers available AWD capability paired with Pacifica's class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and was first with available Amazon Fire TV integrated into the Uconnect Theater System.

The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, the first hybrid minivan, delivers 82 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe), an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. The Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid can also help charge the battery when braking or stopping using the built-in regenerative braking technology. A Max Regeneration mode allows for even greater regenerative braking force to maximize efficiency and is noted via a cluster messaging icon to keep drivers aware of the increased system regeneration. Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid continues to represent the evolution of the Chrysler portfolio as the brand transitions to an all-new electrified future, as part of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, and advanced innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. Chrysler continues to build on that nearly 100-year legacy of creating ingenious products and technologies for mainstream customers, moving forward on an electrified transformation that will launch the brand's first battery-electric vehicle in 2026 and an all-electric portfolio in 2028.

The Chrysler

Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler created 40 years ago. The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid symbolizes the brand's electrification evolution, representing the first electrified minivan in the segment and achieving 82 MPGe, an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. Chrysler Pacifica delivers the most standard safety features and most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class and is also the most awarded minivan over the last seven years with more than 175 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan. Chrysler Voyager rejoins the lineup in 2025 as a budget-friendly minivan option.

Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ), please visit .

