Hexgaming Launches PHANTOM Gaming Pro Controller: The Ultimate Weapon For PS5 Esports Gamers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

HexGaming, a leader in customizable game controllers, is setting a new standard for eSports performance with the release of the PHANTOM Gaming Pro Controller for PS5. Built for serious competitive gamers, the PHANTOM combines precision engineering with unparalleled customization, empowering players to dominate in any high-pressure gaming scenario.

Built for serious competitive gamers, the PHANTOM combines precision engineering with unparalleled customization, empowering players to dominate in any high-pressure gaming scenario

Continue Reading

Available now starting at $229.99 on

HexGaming

and Amazon , the PHANTOM Controller delivers professional-grade features, offering an edge in competitive play with its 4 remappable buttons , 6 customizable profiles , interchangeable thumbsticks , and adjustable triggers . The PHANTOM will be available in America, Canada, Mexico and Japan.

Key Features Include:



Well-Designed Controller Layout:

The PHANTOM Controller boasts an ergonomic design that enhances the hands-on feeling, allowing for an outstanding gaming experience. Its integrated structure provides multiple solutions and ensures precise, quick button responses. Soft rubber grips reduce fatigue during long gaming sessions, letting players enjoy every moment of gameplay.

Customizable Control Layout:

Featuring 4 remappable buttons and 6 swappable profiles, players can tailor their control layout to suit their gaming style. Assign the necessary buttons to the remappable options, allowing for a maximum of 15 button assignments for ideal solutions and precise clicks. The back buttons are strategically positioned for optimal accessibility, ensuring a seamless experience. Configurations can be easily changed on-the-fly with the press of a setting button.

Versatile Trigger Options:

Gamers can choose between an adaptive trigger for immersive feedback and a micro switch hair clicky trigger for rapid responses. The ultimate short-trip hair trigger, at only 1.5mm, enables players to execute actions in a flash, capitalizing on every gaming moment.

Interchangeable Thumbsticks for Enhanced Accuracy:

The controller comes with 8-in-1 interchangeable textured thumbsticks, offering two heights and three ergonomic designs (domed, concave, and concave widened). This flexibility allows players to enhance their gameplay precision and capture targets more effectively. Drift Prevention Technology:

Equipped with custom joysticks featuring built-in adjustment modules, the PHANTOM Controller helps maintain accuracy and prevent drift during gameplay. This innovative feature fixes even the slightest drift, ensuring that players stay sharp and at the top of their game.

Key joystick options include:

Option 1 - HEX Hall Effect Joysticks & Calibration Tool Box

Magnetic Precision: Utilizing fan-shaped magnets for more linear magnetic field changes, our HEX Hall Effect Joysticks provide a smooth and accurate response throughout the entire range of motion.

Custom Calibration: Integrated with our custom calibration tool box and gamepad tester, the calibration process is straightforward and precise. Gamers can fine-tune their joysticks to ensure optimal performance.

User-Friendly Interface: The calibration PCB features 4 buttons and 2 LED indicators for easy operation and feedback during the calibration process.

Option 2 - HEX DRIFIX Module

The DRIFIX module is designed to address and correct stick drift, ensuring your joysticks remain accurate and responsive.

With the DRIFIX module, you can easily adjust and correct joystick deviations within a range of 0.12 units. This precise calibration ensures that your joystick returns to its central position, eliminating drift and restoring full control.

"The PHANTOM Controller represents the next generation of gaming controllers, merging cutting-edge technology with user-centric design," said Ray Zhu, CEO of HexGaming. "We are committed to providing gamers with tools that enhance their performance, comfort, and overall gaming experience. The PHANTOM is designed to give players the competitive edge they need in high-stakes environments."

The PHANTOM Controller package includes the Phantom Controller, 8-in-1 interchangeable thumbsticks, an adjustment tool, and a user manual. Please note that the controller does not come with a cable or additional accessories.

Press Kit: HERE

About HexGaming

HexGaming is a leading innovator in customizable gaming controllers, providing top-tier solutions for competitive gamers. As a division of ExtremeRate Limited, HexGaming leverages nearly a decade of experience in custom gamepad design to deliver high-performance gear built for the demands of eSports. For more information, visit

HexGaming .

Media Contact:

Glenn Mandel

The LaunchPad Agency

760-798-1563

[email protected]



SOURCE HexGaming

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED