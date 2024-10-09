Newell Brands And Kidsy Announce Partnership To Divert Graco® And Baby Jogger® Returns From Landfills

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Newell Brands Makes Pivotal Commitment to Sustainability through Kidsy's Recommerce Platform

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL ), a global leader in consumer goods and home to iconic baby brands like Graco®

and Baby Jogger®, is partnering with Kidsy , a leading recommerce for children's products at a discount, to support sustainability efforts by keeping customer returns and overstock items out of landfills. Now, customers can find products from Graco® and Baby Jogger®

on Kidsy-such as open-box or overstock-where they will be resold to families at reduced prices.

This initiative marks a significant step for Newell Brands in embracing recommerce as part of its sustainability strategy. Through this partnership, items that would otherwise contribute to landfill waste will now have a second life, extending the product lifecycle and reducing environmental impact.

"We're honored to partner with Newell Brands, a legacy name in the baby product space, to promote sustainability through Kidsy," says Shraysi Tandon, Co-founder and CEO of Kidsy. "Consumers today deeply care about supporting brands that are mission-driven. We are excited to work with the Newell team to innovate within retail, and build a world where commerce and recommerce can thrive symbiotically."

This effort underscores Newell's commitment to minimizing waste and leaning into sustainability practices across all areas of the business.

"As one of the largest baby brands in the world, we recognize the importance of lowering our carbon footprint and forging innovative partnerships that enable us to achieve that. This partnership with Kidsy allows us to integrate sustainable practices, reducing environmental impact while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality," said Michael Rohrer, Director of Global Quality Assurance at Newell Brands.

The products available through Kidsy will include a range of customer returns and open-box Graco®

and Baby Jogger®

items, from strollers and car seats to swings, playards and high chairs, that have undergone a vetted, quality control process.

This partnership reflects a broader trend in consumer demand for sustainable, eco-friendly solutions. According to recent industry data, 45% of parents under 40 now consider a product's environmental impact when making purchasing decisions (The Toy Association).

Consumers interested in affordable, sustainable children and baby gear can visit Kidsy to browse the growing selection of Newell Brands products and other leading brands added. Through Kidsy, parents can reduce waste, save money, and help protect the planet for future generations.

