Landsea Homes Celebrates '2024 Best Of Florida Award' For Pioneering Sustainable Living

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Landsea Homes, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, is proud to announce its recognition with the 2024 Best of Florida Award, a testament to its leadership in redefining modern living. Voted for by customers and enthusiasts, the prestigious award underscores the significant impact Landsea Homes has made on the lives of its residents.



GuideToFlorida's annual Best of Florida Awards highlights companies like Landsea Homes that are reshaping industries through commitment and innovation.



"We believe in building homes that respect the planet while enhancing the lives of those who live in them," says Jeff Wochner, Florida Division President, Landsea Homes. "Our High Performance Homes are designed with money-saving innovation to keep you healthier and more comfortable; all while being supported by cutting-edge technology from Apple® that makes life easier."



Landsea Homes has established itself as an innovator and pioneer in sustainable living, committed to environmentally friendly building practices that result in a lighter impact, less resource consumption and reduced carbon footprint.



The company's renowned High Performance Home program reflects the perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and environmental responsibility, resonating deeply with homeowners across Florida. This dedication to quality and innovation has made a significant impact on the state's residential landscape and has been rightfully acknowledged with the Best of Florida Award.



“Every element of our homes is crafted with the homeowner in mind. We remain steadfast in our mission to continue creating homes where Florida homeowners can Live in their Element today, and for generations to come,” added Wochner.



About Landsea Homes Corporation



Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.



An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to“Live in Your Element.” Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.



Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.



Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

