With Liberate Voice AI, RIGHTSURE Customers Never Wait On Hold

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Offering coverage for everything from pets to jets in 42 states, RIGHTSURE Insurance Group is known for its team of Famously Friendly Humans. Now, with the addition of Voice AI by Liberate Innovations, Inc., RIGHTSURE has raised the service bar even higher, enabling callers to receive immediate phone support with zero hold time.

Like many insurance agencies, RIGHTSURE needed to overcome the challenge of supporting surging call volume in a challenging market. They knew held the answer, but they were not interested in a robotic chatbot or a transactional phone tree.

"We wanted a solution that aligns with our mission of delivering an exceptional customer experience while preventing clients from waiting on hold," says Jeffery Arnold, founder of RIGHTSURE.

Liberate Voice AI solves staffing challenges while enhancing policyholder services. "We offer well-trained, friendly AI agents that never have a bad day, can answer an unlimited number of phone calls 24/7, and resolve complex quoting, servicing and claims requests," explains Amrish Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Liberate.

Agencies can tailor their AI agent's voice, language and conversation rules to best align with their local region and brand, and the Voice AI platform integrates with other systems, so AI agents can carry out orchestrated insurance workflows – actually helping policyholders, rather than just transferring them.

Liberate worked closely with RIGHTSURE to integrate Voice AI with RIGHTSURE's quoting processes and to provide quotes in English and Spanish. If needed, the AI agents transfer calls to RIGHTSURE's Famously Friendly Humans. "The speed with which we imagined, designed and deployed our AI solution was astounding," says Arnold. "The folks at Liberate worked with us to create a tailored solution that reflects our agency's unique brand."

Now that Voice AI has launched, RIGHTSURE is already reaping the benefits, which go far beyond faster, 24/7 customer service. "Voice AI will enable RIGHTSURE to continue delivering world class service, prepare for growth, and scale at a much faster pace," says Arnold.

About Liberate Innovations Inc

Liberate builds fully trained and integrated AI Agents that interact over Voice, SMS, Email and Digital and can resolve complex, multi-faceted requests – tasks that could only be performed by trained professionals in the past. Liberate's AI Voice Agent has revolutionized the insurance industry by seamlessly answering phone calls, collecting quote information, receiving FNOLs and servicing customer requests in an empathetic, humanlike manner. Liberate's affordable and customizable AI solutions typically deploy in weeks with almost no integration overhead and have been proven to overcome labor challenges while enhancing policyholder service levels for retail agencies, MGAs and carriers. For more information, visit

.

About RIGHTSURE Insurance Group

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, RIGHTSURE is North America's most awarded insurance firm –insuring everything from pets to jets in 42 states. With a team of Famously Friendly Humans powered by POLICY-Wizard Technology, RIGHTSURE offers a wide range of affordable insurance options and a seamless purchasing process. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact

Amrish Singh

[email protected]

+1-917-691-0144

SOURCE Liberate Innovations, Inc.

