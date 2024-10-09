College Consensus Announces The 40 Most Affordable AACSB-Accredited Online MBA Programs For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
The 10 most affordable programs are all in the South, including 5 in Texas.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Oct. 9, 2024
College Consensus, a leading authority in university and business school rankings, has unveiled its 2025 list of the
Most Affordable online MBA Programs . This annual ranking highlights the nation's most cost-effective options for students seeking an AACSB-accredited business education without the financial strain of exorbitant tuition fees.
Most Affordable Online MBA
Of the 10 most affordable online MBA options, all are located in the South, including five in the state of Texas. At the top of the list is Midwestern State University, praised for its robust curriculum that integrates essential business disciplines with real-world applications and a base tuition under $6500. Close behind are Angelo State University and Nicholls State University, each recognized for their commitment to affordability at around $7000, while maintaining a high standard of academic excellence.
Other schools making the list include (in alphabetical order):
Arkansas Tech University
Auburn University at Montgomery
Ball State University
Clayton State University
Emporia State University
Faeyetteville State University
Florida Gulf Coast University
Georgia Southwestern State University
Henderson State University
Lamar University
Longwood University
Missouri State University
North Carolina Central University
Pittsburg State University
Prairie View A&M University
Sam Houston State University
Southeast Missouri State University
Southeastern Louisiana University
Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Southern Arkansas University
Tarleton State University
Texas A&M International University
Texas A&M University - Central Texas
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
University of Houston - Victoria
University of Louisiana at Lafayette
University of Montana
University of Montevallo
University of Nebraska at Kearney
University of Nebraska - Omaha
University of North Carolina at Pembroke
University of Southern Indiana
University of Texas-Permian Basin
West Texas A&M University
Western Illinois University
Youngstown State University
All the the programs featured on the list offer MBA students access to flexible, online learning environments designed to accommodate professionals balancing career, education, and personal commitments. These affordable online MBA programs focus on providing practical, in-demand business skills at a fraction of the cost of traditional MBA programs, with many offering specialized tracks such as management, finance, and marketing.
"With the rising cost of higher education, it's critical to identify programs that offer students the best return on investment," said Tammie Cagle, Business & MBA Editor at College Consensus. "Our goal is to help prospective MBA students find affordable options that do not compromise on quality."
This ranking takes into account tuition rates from across the country, emphasizing programs that are accessible to a broad range of students. While some elite online MBA programs can exceed $100,000, the average tuition for programs on this list is substantially lower, ranging from less than $6500 to just over $14,000, making higher education more accessible for aspiring business leaders.
The full list of the Most Affordable Online MBA Programs is available now on College Consensus, alongside detailed descriptions of each program's offerings, curriculum structure, and unique features.
About College Consensus:
College Consensus is an innovative college and graduate school ranking platform that aggregates data from top education rankings and student reviews to provide a comprehensive, unbiased picture of a school's quality.
