Netwrix Threat Manager Now Empowers Customers To Detect And Respond To Cyberthreats Both On Premises And In The Cloud With A Single Solution

Netwrix, a vendor that delivers effective and accessible cybersecurity to any organization, released a new version of Netwrix Threat Manager. The upgrade expands the product's capabilities to the cloud environment of Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) in addition to on-premises instances of Active Directory (AD). Now, real-time alerting to suspicious activities and automated response to reduce damage is available for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid IT infrastructures.

"Based on our beta testing, the added coverage of Entra ID in Netwrix Threat Manager 3.0 shows the real possibility of safeguarding both our on-premises and cloud environments with a single solution. The product demonstrated the capability to provide greater control and visibility, which we believe could make it easier for organizations like ours to manage data security across hybrid infrastructure," said a Senior Systems Engineer at a US non-profit testing organization.

The latest Netwrix Threat Manager enhances the protection of sensitive data and empowers customers to:



Avoid attack escalation by detecting and preventing improper changes in AD and Entra ID, including analysis of abnormal user behavior, modifications to application permissions, changes in sensitive roles like Global Admin, and more.

Contain security incidents on-premises and in the cloud by automating threat response with account disablement, reset of the affected user's password, terminating all active sessions of the affected account, and marking the user account as compromised to trigger additional security measures and investigation. Minimize data overexposure thanks to more granular role-based access control for reporting and investigations across Active Directory and Entra ID.

"In 2024, 48%

of organizations had to

make changes to their security posture to meet the criteria of the cyber insurance policy they chose. To help our customers face digital threats with confidence and ensure their eligibility for cyber insurance, we remain focused on delivering strong, consistent security measures across the entire on-premises and cloud infrastructure," says Michael Tweddle, Chief Product Officer at Netwrix.

About Netwrix

Netwrix champions cybersecurity to ensure a brighter digital future for any organization. Netwrix's innovative solutions safeguard data, identities, and infrastructure reducing both the risk and impact of a breach for more than 13,500 organizations across 100+ countries. Netwrix empowers security professionals to face digital threats with confidence by enabling them to identify and protect sensitive data as well as to detect, respond to, and recover from attacks.

