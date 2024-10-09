NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY SPACE SETTLEMENT SUMMIT TO BE HELD AT KENNEDY SPACE CENTER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Space Settlement Summit 2023

The Exclusive Newspace Gathering Takes Place November 8 and 9, 2024

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, DC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Space Society's Space Settlement Summit 2024 will be held November 8-9, 2024, at the Center for Space Education at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This is a unique event, offering intimate access to some of the leading figures in space settlement and development. Participants will join NSS leadership and a dynamic group of leaders from the space industry, government, military, and academia.This year's summit focuses on this question: How do we prevent or control cislunar conflict within the rapidly expanding wave of human spaceflight?The summit will be highly interactive with all participants actively engaged in workshops, discussions, and presentations on policies that will encourage the rapid development of technologies and capabilities required to get thousands of people living and working together, peacefully, in space.Featured speakers at Space Settlement Summit 2024 will include:Robert Long, President and CEO, Space FloridaChris Ferguson, retired NASA and Boeing astronaut and Principal at The Perinski GroupNamrata Goswami, Independent Scholar on International RelationsRoseanne Healy, Managing Director of Enterprise Corporation Pty LtdCol. James T. Horne, III, Space Systems Command, Patrick Space Force BaseDale Skran, COO and SVP of the National Space SocietyPeter Garretson, Senior Fellow in Defense Studies at the American Foreign Policy CouncilJohn C. Mankins, Space Solar Power, National Space SocietyDr. Phil Metzger, University of Central Florida and Florida Space InstituteDr. Pascal Lee, Planetary Scientist, Mars Institute and SETI InstituteFrank White, author of The Overview Effect...and others TBDPlease register now or contact ... for more information. Media passes available for accredited outlets.Please go to href="" rel="external nofollow" NS for more information.ABOUT THE NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETYThe National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society and is the preeminent citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss .

