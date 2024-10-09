Dignify Therapeutics Welcomes Leading Healthcare Entrepreneurs Howard Palefsky And Neil Kurtz, MD To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignify Therapeutics (Dignify), a leading developer of therapies for bladder and bowel dysfunction, announced that Howard Palefsky and Dr. Neil Kurtz have joined Dignify's Board of Directors.

Mr. Palefsky has a broad range of experience as a Board Member and Advisor in the healthcare and biomedical industries, having served these industries as an Entrepreneur, CEO, Board Chair, Director and Investor. He has served on the Boards of more than 30 companies. Businesses in which Mr. Palefsky played a seminal role have achieved numerous product launches, financings, IPOs, M&A transactions and significant value creation. Mr. Palefsky also keeps an active schedule focused on governance and philanthropy in the arts and culture sectors.

Dr. Kurtz is a physician with over 40 years of experience in healthcare, holding Senior Executive positions in the pharmaceutical, contract research, post-acute care, and medical diagnostic verticals. Dr. Kurtz has been the CEO of both public and private companies and has founded three companies, including Medidata Systems and Worldwide Clinical Trials, which has created over 8 billion dollars of value to investors upon their respective sales. He has served on multiple Boards of both public and private healthcare companies and has published over forty articles and books related to various healthcare-related topics.

Anthony DiTonno, Dignify's CEO and Executive Chairman remarked "The addition of Howard and Neil to our board of directors is a major step forward for Dignify. I have worked with both these gentlemen before, and I look forward to having their keen sense of strategic focus and financial acumen at the table."

About Dignify Therapeutics

Founded by a team of serial entrepreneurs who are internationally recognized scientists and clinicians, Dignify's mission is to provide safe, effective, practical and convenient, "on-demand" pharmaceutical agents to treat bladder and bowel voiding dysfunctions. The company has been funded by RA Capital Management, Eshelman Ventures, the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, NIDDK, NINDS, NICHD, NIA, US Defense Department, and the One NC Small Business Program. Dignify is located at the First Flight Venture Center in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

SOURCE Dignify Therapeutics

