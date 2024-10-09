PM Modi Lays Foundation Stones Of Maha Projects, Says Haryana Results Exposed Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, said the Haryana Assembly election results have exposed the party's divisive politics, and also shown the people's mood, which is in favour of development.

The PM said this after laying the foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 7,600 crore, including the upgradation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur and the new integrated terminal building at Shirdi Airport in Maharashtra through conference. He congratulated the people of the state for the slew of infrastructure projects being developed there.

"In Haryana, the Dalit, OBC, farmers voted hugely for the BJP," said the PM, adding that the youth, women and girls voted for the party for a bright future.

PM Modi attacked the Congress for keeping the Muslims in fear and using them to get votes. "Congress policy is to pit one caste of Hindus against another. Congress wants to divide the Hindus to gain political mileage. Congress applies this formula in various elections in the country," he said.

The Nagpur Airport upgrade entails an investment of Rs 7,000 crore. It will serve as a catalyst for growth across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, aviation, tourism, logistics, and healthcare, benefiting Nagpur city and the wider Vidarbha region.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the New Integrated Terminal Building at Shirdi Airport worth over Rs 645 crore. It will provide world-class facilities and amenities for the religious tourists coming to Shirdi. The construction theme of the proposed terminal is based on the spiritual neem tree of Sai Baba.

In line with his commitment to ensuring affordable and accessible healthcare for all, the Prime Minister launched the operationalization of 10 Government Medical Colleges in Maharashtra located at Mumbai, Nashik, Jalna, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Washim, Bhandara, Hingoli and Ambernath (Thane). While enhancing the undergraduate and postgraduate seats, the colleges will also offer specialised tertiary healthcare to the people.

In line with his vision to position India as the 'Skill Capital of the World', the Prime Minister inaugurated the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) in Mumbai, to create an industry-ready workforce with cutting-edge technology and hands-on training. Established under a Public-Private Partnership model, it is a collaboration between the Tata Education and Development Trust and the Government of India. The institute plans to provide training in highly specialised areas like mechatronics, artificial intelligence, data analytics, industrial automation and robotics among others.

Further, the Prime Minister inaugurated Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) of Maharashtra. VSK will provide students, teachers, and administrators with access to crucial academic and administrative data through live chatbots such as Smart Upasthiti, and Swadhyay. It will offer high-quality insights to schools to manage resources effectively, strengthen ties between parents and the state, and deliver responsive support. It will also supply curated instructional resources to enhance teaching practices and student learning.