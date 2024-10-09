CBA And ICCD Discuss Future Perspectives On Islamic Finance In Azerbaijan
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Perspectives related to Islamic finance in the country were
discussed between the Central bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the
Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD).
Azernews reports citing the post shared by CBA
Chairman Taleh Kazimov on his "X".
"We were pleased with the meeting with the delegation led by the
Secretary General of ICCD and the Chief Executive Officer of
Albaraka Banks Group. At the meeting, we exchanged ideas on
potential cooperation opportunities with the banking sector of
Azerbaijan, the work done in the field of Islamic finance in the
country, and future perspectives," he noted.
