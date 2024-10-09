عربي


CBA And ICCD Discuss Future Perspectives On Islamic Finance In Azerbaijan

10/9/2024 5:12:51 AM

Perspectives related to Islamic finance in the country were discussed between the Central bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD).

Azernews reports citing the post shared by CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov on his "X".

"We were pleased with the meeting with the delegation led by the Secretary General of ICCD and the Chief Executive Officer of Albaraka Banks Group. At the meeting, we exchanged ideas on potential cooperation opportunities with the banking sector of Azerbaijan, the work done in the field of Islamic finance in the country, and future perspectives," he noted.

AzerNews

