Trainery One Selected For 2024 Company Watch List For Learning Management System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Trainery One Talent Management Technology

Trainery One 2024 WATCH LIST COMPANY Award from Training Industry

TraineryLMS from Trainery One

Trainery One receives the honor from Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate leaders.

- Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director, Trainery OneRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Trainery One has been included in the 2024 Top Training Companies lists for the Learning Management System (LMS) sector of the corporate learning and development (L&D) market. TraineryLMS is the learning management system from Trainery One.Inclusion in the 2024 Learning Management System Company Watch List is based on four key criteria: the breadth, quality, and advancement of features, capabilities, and analytics; industry visibility, innovation and impact in the learning technologies training market; client and user representation; and business performance and growth."The companies chosen for our LMS Watch LIst provide quality features and solutions to create an engaging learning environment for all users," said Tom Whelan, director of corporate research at Training Industry , Inc. "By utilizing technologies such as adaptive learning, AR/VR content, AI social and collaboration tools and more, these providers can engage both their learners and admins at every step of the way."The 2024 Learning Management System Company Watch List is intended to help buyers of training services evaluate LMS providers representing emerging or unique strengths or capabilities. "We are delighted to be recognized for the innovation, capabilities, growth, and client focus of TraineryLMS. This award belongs to our entire team and our clients," said Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director of Trainery One."Our Learning Management System is a module of the integrated learning solutions offered through Trainery One," Kumar said. "Trainery One helps create work environments where employee growth can happen, offering learning and human capital management solutions for small-middle and enterprise level organizations."Trainery Learning solutions include TraineryLMS, Streamery, TRAKLearning, a comprehensive training management platform, TRAKCoaching, and a Content Library powered by Training Network. Trainery HCM solutions include CompBldr, a multi-module compensation management software and ReviewCloud, a performance management platform.In September, Trainery One rolled out the Trainery One Mobile App for TRAKCoaching and TRAKLearning users to support on-the-go professionals. TraineryLMS is expected to be included in the mobile app by end of year. The app is available in both Apple and Android marketplaces.ABOUTTrainery One is the brand umbrella for TraineryLEARNING and TraineryHCM SaaS technology talent management solutions. Trainery One has seven product solutions, 50K+ users, and 300+ clients located throughout the USA. For more information, please visit .

Karen Pittenger

Black Olive Communications

+1 317-319-1831

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.