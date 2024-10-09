Kuwait 1St Deputy PM Heads To Bahrain On Official Visit
Date
10/9/2024 2:08:01 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, headed on Tuesday to Bahrain on an official visit. (end)
