Kuwait 1St Deputy PM Heads To Bahrain On Official Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense, and Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, headed on Tuesday to Bahrain on an official visit. (end) ajr

