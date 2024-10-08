(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Close collaboration with customers has enabled MicroStrategy to continuously innovate, empowering enterprises to overcome the GenAI “trough of disillusionment”

TYSONS CORNER, VA – October 8, 2024 – MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a pioneer in AI-powered business intelligence, today announced the latest release of MicroStrategy ONE®, the fully cloud-native AI/BI that’s trusted by the world’s leading brands to solve their toughest data challenges.

The new release marks the one-year anniversary of MicroStrategy AI™. Over the last 12 months, MicroStrategy has innovated in close collaboration with customers to address many of the challenges that companies have faced in seeing value and ROI from generative AI (GenAI) across the enterprise, including integration complexity, hallucinations, and lack of trust. The new features of MicroStrategy ONE make it even easier for all users, not just data analysts, to obtain easily understandable insights from the BI platform.

“MicroStrategy helps us apply data effectively everywhere across our business. These data insights drive everything we do—from frontline workers talking to customers in stores, through to our logistics and supply chain, to the products that we buy and sell, and all the way up to planning our overall strategy,” said Keryn McKenzie, Chapter Area Lead for Data, Insights & Services at The Warehouse Group. “We use MicroStrategy AI to accelerate decision making. It empowers people to quickly get the key answers they need.”

Auto, the MicroStrategy AI bot, has been enriched with the following new features:

• Auto for Teams: Users can now query Auto directly within Teams and get trusted answers from the MicroStrategy platform. When multiple Auto bots are available, Auto for Teams will interpret the question and select the most appropriate bot in the user's library. Employees never need to interrupt their workflow to switch to another app or spend time choosing between multiple bots to obtain the information they need.

• Auto Narratives: Auto can deliver built-in natural language summaries of pages or specific data visualizations, helping users of all skill levels understand the context and implications of the data being presented. The narratives dynamically adjust based on user views and filter conditions, and authors can tailor the format and use color coding to highlight key points and trends.

• Answering Open-Ended Questions: Auto is now even more adept at employing an organization’s knowledge assets as well as its experience working with individual users to understand the context of a user’s query. With this context, Auto provides accurate, relevant, personalized responses and insights that help employees make rapid and accurate decisions.

• Multiple Datasets for Bots: Auto now empowers authors to incorporate multiple datasets within a bot without consolidating them into a unified dataset. As a result, authors can create bots faster by leveraging existing datasets, which facilitates reuse of schema and dataset designs.

Beyond AI, MicroStrategy ONE streamlines and simplifies access to data for more users through these additional new capabilities:

• Hyper Accessibility: New screen reader compatibility and keyboard-only navigation support makes the HyperIntelligence™ browser extension more fully accessible. Users benefit from instant, context-driven insights without a mouse or pointing device, which is critical for people with disabilities.

• MicroStrategy for Office365: New add-ins for PowerPoint and Excel enable users to import entire dashboards or selected chapters and pages into Excel workbooks or PowerPoint presentations, with the ability to auto-refresh content and share prompts and associated answers across dashboards.

• Python Action Buttons: Users can create automated workflows in dashboards using insights to drive Python actions in third-party applications such as Salesforce or Workday.

• Tableau Connector: Users can access MicroStrategy data sets directly in Tableau, with updated features including support for standard OpenID Connect (OICD) authentication and the ability to edit previous dataset object selections.

"MicroStrategy ONE's newest release combats the current ‘trough of disillusionment’ that so many enterprises are experiencing with GenAI," said Saurabh Abhyankar, Chief Product Officer at MicroStrategy. "By improving AI's reliability, accessibility, and explainability, and by seamlessly integrating with tools like Teams, MicroStrategy ONE empowers all employees, no matter their skill level, to obtain accurate information quickly so they can make better, faster decisions.”

For more information about MicroStrategy ONE, MicroStrategy AI and Auto, visit





MENAFN08102024005513012199ID1108760181