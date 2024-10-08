K J Somaiya Institute Of Management And FPSB India To Empower Future Leaders In Financial Planning With CFP® Certification

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, October 8th, 2024– In a move to address the growing demand for qualified planning professionals in India, FPSB India, the leading financial planning body in the country, and K J Somaiya Institute of Management (KJSIM), Mumbai announced the launch of the Executive PGDM in Financial Planning, an 18-month dual qualification program that includes the prestigious CFP® Certification, globally recognized for financial planning professionals. The program is tailored for graduates with at least three years of experience in financial services, making it ideal for those looking to elevate their careers.



This collaborative program provides aspirants with a globally recognized certification from FPSB India and a PGDM from K J Somaiya Institute of Management, enhancing their credentials in financial planning and equipping them to meet the rising demand for skilled financial planning professionals in the global job markets. The program is open to graduates (10+2+3) from any discipline from a recognized university with at least three years of work experience in financial services.

The launch event witnessed the presence of an advisory board comprised of eminent industry stalwarts, including Nilesh Shah, MD & CEO, Kotak AMC; Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC AMC; A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC; Krishan Mishra, CEO, FPSB India; and former MD & CEO of Axis Securities, Arun Thukral, Program Director & Professor of Practice, KJSIM.



During the launch, Dr. Raman Ramachandran, Director of K J Somaiya Institute of Management, added, "The Indian economy is projected to reach a GDP of $7 trillion by 2030, with the number of millionaires set to double by 2026. This surge in wealth creation is driving a growing demand for skilled financial planners. Understanding this need, KJSIM is excited to launch an Executive PGDM in Financial Planning in partnership with FPSB India. This programme is led by an industry veteran and will offer in-depth financial planning insights, combining global and Indian expertise with hands-on learning. Designed to address industry needs, the program equips professionals with essential skills to thrive in India's dynamic financial sector and contribute to the country's economic growth."



Krishan Mishra, CEO of FPSB India, expressed his enthusiasm for the program, stating, "As the financial planning profession evolves, it is imperative to equip professionals with the tools, knowledge, and credentials to thrive. This Executive PGDM, coupled with the globally recognized CFP® Certification, will prepare financial planning aspirants to navigate diverse and complex financial landscapes while building trust with their clients in India and beyond."



Prof. Arun Thukral, Program Director, said.“I am committed to leading a team of distinguished faculty members and industry professionals in spearheading our new programme with FPSB India. With the globally recognised gold standard CFP certification mark, the course structure emphasises hands-on projects and interactive learning. We look forward to supporting our students in advancing their careers and making a positive impact on their clients' lives, enriching their transformative journey.”



With its practical approach and industry-driven curriculum, the program promises to shape the next generation of financial planning professionals in India. Highly experienced finance professors, practising CFP® professionals and veteran industry professionals will be lending their expertise alongside the course curriculum.



About K J Somaiya Institute of Management:



The K J Somaiya Institute of Management (KJSIM) in Mumbai stands as a distinguished business school, proudly affiliated with the esteemed Somaiya Vidyavihar University. Its inception dates to 1981, and over the years, it has risen to the ranks of the top 10 private business schools in India. KJSIM believes in enabling the transformation journeys of individuals to value-based & purpose-driven leaders for building a better world. Nestled in a beautifully landscaped campus in the heart of the commercial capital of India, KJSIM acts as a perfect crucible for the transformation of students.



KJSIM offers core MBA, domain-specific and multi-disciplinary programmes like an MBA in Healthcare Management and an MBA in Sports Management, an Executive MBA, an MBA for working executives (online) and an MCA programme in step with the requirements of the various sectors of the industry and growth opportunities in the economy. Apart from the regular programmes, the Institute offers customized and industry-specific certificate and executive development programmes for government bodies, companies, defence personnel and NGOs.



Furthermore, KJSIM holds the coveted AACSB accreditation and has been recognized as the Top-25 Business Schools across India. With a razor-sharp goal of creating 'day-one ready graduates', a cornerstone of KJSIM's strength lies in the extensive industry collaborations and 14000+ global alumni base, affording students opportunities such as guest speaker sessions, summer internships, capstone projects and mentorship from industry experts, that seamlessly align with the ever-evolving industry landscape. With 20+ collaborations with international universities, exchange and immersion opportunities are available for students and faculty.



KJSIM is led by Director & Dean, Raman Ramachandran, PhD, former Chairman and Managing Director of BASF India, who is a committed proponent of bridging the gap between industry expectations and graduate outcomes. He spearheads a team of seasoned faculty and dedicated staff members.



About FPSB India:



FPSB India is the leading financial planning body in India and is dedicated to establishing, upholding, and promoting professional standards in financial planning throughout India.

FPSB India offers the globally recognized CFP® certification, which represents excellence in financial planning through rigorous competency and ethical standards. It is home to over 2,731 CFP professionals in India and part of a global network of organizations representing more than 223,770 CFP professionals worldwide.



FPSB India is the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB Ltd.), the global standards-setting body for the financial planning profession and owner of the international CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification program.



FPSB Ltd. owns the CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and the Outside the United States. FPSB Ltd. licenses these marks to FPSB Institute India Pvt. Ltd to administer CFP certification in India. For more information, visit fpsb.

