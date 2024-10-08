Centerpoint Energy Announces Collaboration With Technosylva To Advance Resilience And Monitor System Assets For Extreme Weather Events

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Collaboration Leverages Technosylva's Advanced AI and Machine to Strengthen Resilience and Prepare for Extreme Weather

CenterPoint Energy, a leading electric and natural utility serving Texas, Indiana, Ohio, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi, today announced an agreement to work with Technosylva, a global leader in wildfire science and extreme weather risk mitigation solutions, to utilize predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to better prepare CenterPoint's assets in extreme weather prone regions.

The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) enabling CenterPoint to leverage Technosylva's leading extreme weather risk predictive analytics and mitigation solutions throughout CenterPoint's entire network and will focus on an all-weather hazards approach. The collaboration is part of CenterPoint's $21 billion commitment over the next five years to electric and natural gas resilience initiatives, including improved reliability and system modernization.

"Our defining goal is to build the most resilient coastal grid in the country that can better withstand the extreme weather that we continue to see impact our nation, and I believe that our work with Technosylva will help us achieve this ambition," said Jason Wells, President and CEO of CenterPoint. "Technosylva's world class, predictive analytics and mitigation platform for extreme weather events and wildfires, combined with their market-leading software and AI and Machine Learning-based tools, will provide us with more timely and accurate insights into threats to our infrastructure. This is a key step toward achieving our goal of becoming a national leader in utility resilience and emergency preparedness and response."

Technosylva's risk monitoring platform integrates high-resolution modeling, predictive analytics, and real-time data to offer actionable insights into extreme weather events and threats to network assets. The company's software performs hundreds of millions of extreme weather simulations daily to generate current and near-term risk forecasts available in real time, allowing its customers to predict and identify areas of concern and proactive steps to reduce outages.

"As utilities work to harden the power grid for increasingly common extreme weather events, it's critical they have the most accurate and timely intelligence possible to plan, prepare and protect their networks to be able to keep the lights on for their customers," said Bryan Spear, CEO of Technosylva. "We are thrilled to work with the CenterPoint Energy leadership team as they work to continue to deliver resilient, reliable, safe, and sustainable energy to their customers."

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP ) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.

Technosylva is the global leader in wildfire science and technology, operationalizing wildfire science to provide actionable risk analysis and mitigation solutions. Its wildfire risk mitigation platform is utilized by fire agencies and electric utilities worldwide to manage over 20,000 wildfire incidents annually. Technosylva's market-leading software, enhanced by AI and machine learning capabilities, provides real-time and predictive insights into developing environmental risks. Founded in 1997, Technosylva has offices in La Jolla, CA, León, Spain, and Calgary, Canada.

