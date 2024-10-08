Long-Awaited Grand Opening Of Music City San Francisco Epicenter --The Largest Music Accelerator In Northern California--Happens In October

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SF Native and Local Legend Rudy Colombini Doubles Down on a Bold Move to Restore San Francisco into a Musical Powerhouse

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rudy

Colombini's Music City San Francisco Epicenter and Artist Accelerator

–all 29,000 sq. ft of it – at 1355 Bush St. near Polk, will hold its Grand Opening on October 19, 2024. SF's new big thing!

The event begins with an outdoor Songwriters Festival on Polk Street from Noon - 6 pm, featuring some of San Francisco's best songwriters.

Mini-club at MCSF

MCSF's main venue

Continue Reading

The Grand Opening Party inside Music City San Francisco, a five-story complex still sparkling from its recent $20 million revamp, runs 6 pm – 12 am. The evening features 20 acts across several genres performing on seven distinct stages, including the large upstairs main stage.

Add in its ever-expanding 90 exhibit San Francisco Music Hall of Fame Gallery, a bar, casual restaurant, its music-themed hotel/hostel on the top two floors, and twenty live-streaming enabled, plug and play rehearsal studios, and it is no surprise that Colombini has dubbed Music City SF

"Disneyland for Music Lovers."

And specifically, San Francisco music lovers.

Music City San Francisco is one of the leading cultural forces propelling the city's turnaround.

Colombini, a real estate developer and lifelong musician, designed Music City SF as an engine for empowering local talent. Established in 2005, Music City provided rehearsal rooms and performance spaces, but nothing like the sleek, industrial feel and modern amenities it has built out since Colombini gutted the bottom three floors in 2019.

Five years in the making, Music City San Francisco is now ready to fulfill its civic mission-to work as an inclusive music content center that catapults San Francisco talent onto the world arena.

Music City San Francisco is one of, if not the, largest musician incubator in the U.S.

The real star of Music City is the continuous flow of music, seven days a week, in seven different "mini-clubs" within the complex.

Fans can roam throughout two floors and enjoy Latin, Hip Hop, Rock, Pop, Dance, Karaoke, jazz, singer-songwriters as well as a monthly "Battles of the Bands."



"For musicians, this is truly a place of innovation and opportunity, where they can rehearse, record, perform, instantly live stream, and even book gigs for events," says Colombini. "For music fans, Music City is a fun, exciting experience for discovering music. For both, it is a music marriage made in heaven."

MCSF has partnered with outside agencies, including Alert the Globe, which streams concerts from around the world (It will live stream the Grand Opening), and with Pantheon Media, the world's largest music-only podcast company, for Music City SF's podcast.

"We believe that Music City is the best of a local community-driven music space," says Christian Swain, CEO of Pantheon. "We couldn't be more pleased working with Mr. Colombini and his immense vision of this project."

Colombini describes Music City as "the antidote to the double devastation that the local music scene has endured-rising prices and the extended effects of the lockdown," he says. "This is the most massive undertaking and the hardest thing I have ever done. And I did it for the love of art and its ability to heal the world."

We invite your coverage of Music City San Francisco and this important Grand Opening that will benefit the city's creative community. To interview Rudy and/or tour the complex and for more information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 415-225-7970

Grand Opening Event Details for Music City San Francisco below:

3rd Annual Songwriters Festival

October 19th, 2024, 12 pm-6 pm

Free Event

Location:

Polk Street between Bush & Sutter + Fern Street

++++++++++++++++

Music City Grand Opening Party!

October 19th, 2024, 6 pm-12 am

20 acts

Tickets: $25adv

Location: 1355 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 91409

All Ages venue

Music City San Francisco Epicenter Fact Sheet

Address: 1355 Bush Street (near Polk)

Phone: 415-816-6207

*Music on seven stages, seven nights of the week. All Genres

*90 exhibit SF Music Hall of Fame Gallery, curated by former Rolling Stone editor Ben Fong-Torres

*20 fully equipped, live-streaming enabled rehearsal rooms

*San Francisco musical legend themed hostel/hotel with 90 beds

*Full bar

*Casual restaurant

Instagram: @musiccitysanfrancisco & @musiccityhotel

Facebook: @musiccitysf & @musiccityhotel

Tik Tok: @musiccitysf

Rudy Colombini Biography

Rudy

Colombini was raised in North Beach, the home to the Italian population in San Francisco. His chance meeting with former Beatle John Lennon inspired

Rudy

to get serious about songwriting and he began performing with Bay Area bands The Twist and The Divine Comedy. After pursuing and achieving a successful career in business & real estate,

Rudy

put himself back behind the guitar and microphone.

His solo career saw top 40 charting success, with a song in the Francis Ford Coppola movie "Rumble Fish." Rudy

then developed the Unauthorized Rolling Stones playing Mick Jagger in one of the West Coast's first significant tribute bands, which continues to thrive to this day.

He has maintained his dual roles as a singer/performer and as a songwriter, resulting in four albums and hundreds of appearances throughout the West Coast, opening for The Beach Boys, Joan Jett, Elton John, Chaka Chan, Journey, and more. In 2024, Rudy released the single "Message of Love," through MI5/Universal Music, which climbed into the digital airplay chart's Top 20. His experience as artist and songwriter has shaped his ambition to create Music City San Francisco, a music epicenter and a nurturing environment for emerging talent. His goal is to make Music City San Francisco a catalyst for artistic revival, providing a centralized location where artists can connect, collaborate, and find their audience. The perfect gift back to the city that nurtured him, and that Rudy so dearly loves.

SOURCE Music City San Francisco

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED