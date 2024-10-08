Entergy Awards $2M Grant To Jackson State University For Power Grid Security Lab

(MENAFN- 3BL) JACKSON, Miss., October 8, 2024 /3BL/ - Jackson State University is the recipient of a $2 million grant from the Entergy Charitable Foundation to help fund the creation of the Critical Power Grid Security Lab. During a press at the University on Monday, Oct. 7, Entergy officials presented JSU President Marcus Thompson, Ph.D., with a big check to celebrate the occasion.

This advanced initiative between Jackson State and Entergy will create an innovation hub to help train a highly skilled cybersecurity workforce to meet the growing needs of nuclear, electric and natural gas companies, and electrical cooperatives.

"I am honored to receive this generous grant on behalf of Jackson State University. This gift will have a lasting impact on the lives of our students and the future of the energy sector," said Thompson. "Looking ahead, this lab will not only benefit Jackson State University and our students, but it will also play a critical role in shaping the broader energy landscape."

Local, community, and political leaders were present during the event, including Congressman Bennie Thompson, whom the president thanked for supporting Jackson State, describing it as instrumental.

The Power Grid Security Lab Project will be a cornerstone of JSU's commitment to workforce development, energy infrastructure, and cybersecurity. The lab will provide students with real-world experience safeguarding critical power grid infrastructure. As cyber threats become more sophisticated and aggressive, the importance of a robust defense system in the energy sector cannot be over-emphasized.

“Whether using computers to earn a college degree or checking out at the grocery store, electricity isn't a luxury for most people, it's a necessity. And so is thwarting cyber threats in the energy sector,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO.“The robust growth in our company and the state is providing extraordinary opportunities to help build a diverse and skilled workforce in the cybersecurity field. Through this partnership, we're investing in local talent and competing to keep them here. For more than 100 years we've served communities alongside Jackson State University, and we're proud to continue powering the bright minds they produce.”

The lab aims to equip students with valuable technical skills and contribute significantly to society by fostering a workforce prepared to protect vital national infrastructure.

The cybersecurity workforce gap has also become a pressing issue, as the demand for skilled professionals far exceeds the available supply. (ISC)2, a global cybersecurity certification body, reported a shortage of approximately 3.4 million cybersecurity professionals worldwide in 2022, with over 700,000 job openings in the U.S. alone. This shortfall poses a significant challenge to national security and the economy as organizations struggle to defend against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.

In response, Jackson State University is evolving its cybersecurity education curriculum and resources to bridge this gap.

"The establishment of the Critical Power Grid Network Security Lab at Jackson State University is truly a game-changer for our students," said Dr. Wilbur Walters, Dean of the College of Science, Engineering, and Technology. "Having access to a facility such as this means our students won't just be learning about cybersecurity-they'll be directly engaging with the same challenges that professionals are facing in the energy sector today. This hands-on experience makes their education more relevant and impactful. It's about evolving our curriculum to not only keep pace with the fast-changing tech world but also to ensure our students graduate ready to make a tangible difference."

The cybersecurity industry has experienced significant growth and transformation over the past decade, primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of digital technology and the corresponding rise in cyber threats. According to a report by Cybersecurity Ventures, global cybercrime costs are expected to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, up from $3 trillion in 2015, highlighting the escalating severity and frequency of cyberattacks. This rapid increase has underscored the critical need for a robust cybersecurity infrastructure, leading to substantial investments by the United States private and public sectors.

“At Entergy, we believe that one of our many strengths in serving our customers is the diversity of our workforce. Our partnership with Jackson State University is a testament to our commitment to creating opportunities for students and shaping the leaders of tomorrow,” said Drew Marsh, Entergy Corporation chair and CEO.“By investing in education and fostering inclusion, we are not just building a diverse workforce, we are investing in the heart of our communities where we live, work and serve.”

Jackson State will receive the Entergy Charitable Foundation's grant over multiple installments. The funds are exclusively for developing the Critical Power Grid Network Security Lab, focusing on cybersecurity in the nuclear, energy, and natural gas sectors.

