Accelergent Growth Solutions Adds Inbound Customer Contact Center Services


10/8/2024 1:46:27 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelergent Growth Solutions today announced a services expansion featuring the addition of a full-service customer contact center to support client needs for inbound, white-label customer service including phone and email.

"Exceptional customer service is the foundation of any successful business," said Sheri Ellis, senior director of product and professional services for Accelergent. "Our comprehensive, white-label contact center services are designed to enhance customer interactions, streamline operations, and drive growth," Ellis said.

The Accelergent Growth Solutions customer contact center offers employee- and employer-focused solutions, with a specialization in healthcare and tax-advantaged benefit accounts such as HSAs, FSAs, HRAs, and COBRA. Available services address such needs as general account inquiries, claims and debit card assistance, transaction status updates, eligible expense clarification, member and participant enrollment support, employer system navigation and file processing guidance, social media monitoring, and more.

"We value the power of genuine human connections," said Tom Cox, Accelergent senior director of sales. "Unlike automated systems, our team of trained professionals manages every customer interaction, whether by phone or email, providing a personal touch that AI or an IVR simply cannot replicate," Cox said.

Accelergent clients have the option to utilize onshore, offshore, or hybrid customer service teams. All services are platform-agnostic, with the company working with clients to learn their systems and processes.

"By integrating our services with the client's brand, Accelergent's customer contact center empowers companies to deliver clear, concise, and personalized support, ensuring an exceptional customer experience," Cox said.

About Accelergent Growth Solutions

Accelergent Growth Solutions
offers expert business process management and outsourcing services, technology and automation services, customer contact center, and award-winning marketing services for the employee benefits, financial services, and insurance industries.

Media Contact: Melissa Howard, [email protected]

SOURCE DataPath, Inc.

PR Newswire

