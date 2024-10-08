Clarius Welcomes Two New Board Members With Deep Medical Technology Experience To Support Global Growth Strategy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Helen Routh and Beverly Huss bring more than 40 years of experience in the healthcare sector to the Clarius board.

- Clarius CEO, Ohad AraziVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clarius Mobile Health, the inventor of high-definition handheld ultrasound systems, is bolstering its board with two new members who bring more than 40 years of experience in the healthcare technology sector.Dr. Helen Routh is a board director, advisor and senior executive with more than 25 years' healthcare technology experience in business management, strategy and innovation. Currently working with public and private companies, Dr. Routh spent much of her career before 2017 at Philips, where she led teams in the Americas, Europe, and Asia in multi-billion-dollar businesses and new ventures.“I am honored to join the board of Clarius Mobile Health, which is at the forefront of innovation in mobile ultrasound technology, providing excellent image quality across multiple specialities and harnessing the power of data and AI to help improve outcomes,” says Dr. Routh.“I'm looking forward to working with their world class team to support the next stage of growth.”Beverly Huss, a medical device entrepreneur, board director and mentor with more than two decades of general management and board director experience, is replacing outgoing board member Linda Brown, who completed a 5-year term with the company as an independent director. Ms. Huss has co-founded and held executive leadership positions at several innovative medical device companies that have experienced exceptional revenue growth and successful exits, including Guidant and Vibrynt.“I am very enthusiastic about joining the Clarius board and working with this outstanding management team,” says Ms. Huss.“The company has already achieved great success with their point-of-care ultrasound solutions. I look forward to collaborating to expand the use of this innovative technology and continue to help deliver the best patient care.”The Clarius board is currently chaired by Rod O'Reilly who has spent more than 25 years in executive leadership, most recently as EVP and President of Change Healthcare's Software and Analytics Division, and previously held numerous senior executive roles at McKesson Technology Solutions. Mr. O'Reilly currently serves on several Healthcare IT company boards and was appointed Chairman of the Board at Clarius in May of 2024.Founded in October 2014, Clarius introduced the first high-definition wireless handheld ultrasound scanner in 2016, shipped its first FDA-cleared scanners in January 2017 and its third generation HD3 line 5 years later. The company is currently the only handheld ultrasound company that offers 11 specialized AI-powered wireless ultrasound scanners for human and veterinary applications. Clarius was named to Fast Company's 2024 List of the World's Most Innovative Companies, claiming the #2 spot on the medical device list for its unique Clarius PAL HD3 whole-body ultrasound scanner. Since its inception, Clarius wireless ultrasound devices have been used for over 6 million scans all over the world.“As we mark our tenth year in business, Clarius is stronger than ever and we are thrilled to welcome Helen and Beverly to help steer our company to the next level of growth,” says Clarius CEO Ohad Arazi.“Point of care ultrasound is improving patient care in every specialty and we're ready to enable more physicians worldwide to use ultrasound in their practices.”About Clarius Mobile HealthClarius is on a mission to make accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals in every specialty. With decades of experience in medical imaging, the team knows that great ultrasound imaging improves confidence and patient care. Today, AI-powered Clarius handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high-resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high-end systems at a fraction of the cost. More than 6 million high-definition scans have been performed using Clarius wireless handheld scanners. Clarius scanners are available in over 90 countries worldwide. Learn more at

