MX Launches New Integrations To Streamline Deposit And Bill Pay Switching

Lehi, UT, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MX Technologies, today announced new integrations that will enable services providers to streamline the direct deposit and bill payment switching process for consumers. MX's integration with Atomic helps financial providers more easily identify customers who could benefit from an account switch, and make it simple for consumers to actually switch.

“Financial providers need a better way to identify opportunities to improve outcomes for consumers, deepen relationships, deliver competitive offerings, drive higher conversion, and increase deposits - and then make it easy for consumers to take action related to those opportunities,” said Wes Hummel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, MX.“This integration allows us to deliver that actionable intelligence for organizations and empower consumers to take that immediate next step."

MX's Data Enhancement, Customer Analytics, and Financial Insights solutions enable financial providers to surface insights about where consumers have direct deposits and recurring bill payments. Financial providers need this financial data intelligence to better understand consumer needs and offer personalized solutions and messages to meet them where they are. With the integration of Atomic's consumer-enabled direct deposit switch technologies, financial providers can also now offer a streamlined account switching experience for consumers to immediately take action.

“By strategically partnering with MX, we're able to create a unique account switching experience. We're bringing together intelligent account and transaction data with an intuitive way to update deposits and payment methods. Now, users can seamlessly set up new banking relationships and maintain control over their financial data,” explained Jordan Wright, co-founder and CEO of Atomic.“We're excited to partner with MX and to continue leveraging open finance solutions to drive meaningful change in people's financial lives."

MX Technologies, Inc. enables financial providers and consumers to do more with financial data. MX provides end-to-end solutions for financial institutions and fintechs to connect to, understand, and act on customers' financial data. To learn more follow us on X and LinkedIn @MX or visit .

Atomic is the market leader in bank account primacy trusted by over 195 financial institutions and fintech firms, including 13 of the industry's largest digital-first neobanks and 6 of the top 10 financial institutions. Atomic serves as the essential bridge between consumer data and financial solutions by allowing unparalleled access to payroll, HRIS systems, and merchants, facilitating a range of financial services including direct deposit switching, income and employment verification, payment method updating and subscription management. For more information, visit .

