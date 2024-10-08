عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Innovative Fee-Free Mobile Bank Platform Launches In Salinas To Provide Financial Solutions To The Traditionally Unbanked


10/8/2024 11:31:50 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new Prósperos store location is home to a unique mobile bankplatform that aims to educate and provide immigrants throughout the country access to fee-free financial services to cash their checks and send funds to Latin America

SALINAS, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Prósperos, a new mobile financial platform, will mark its grand opening at 622 East Alisal Street #2 in Salinas, CA, on Thursday, October 10, 2024, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm. This opening also serves as the launch of a platform offering services not only locally, but also across the U.S. and throughout Latin America.

Co-founded by Vinay Pai, a technology executive, and Salvador "Chava" Chavez, the son of farmworkers, Prósperos is committed to providing immigrants with fee-free banking services and money transfers. Salvador witnessed his father's struggles to access basic financial services while supporting his family both in California and Mexico. Vinay and Salvador have dedicated themselves to helping immigrants save money and access financial education through this platform.

Prósperos helps users avoid the high fees often incurred for check-cashing and money transfers to Latin America, which can amount to as much as $1,000 annually. By using a Prósperos card, users can eliminate fees for sending money to Mexico and other eligible countries (transferring funds in just seconds), while being able to see how the money is being used. In addition, the platform provides financial education resources to empower and support the traditionally unbanked community.

Event Details:

Who:

Prósperos Co-Founders, local dignitaries, and community leaders

What:

Grand Opening of Prósperos

When:

Thursday, October 10, 2024, 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Where:

622 East Alisal Street #2, Salinas, CA 93905

About Prósperos

Prósperos is a mobile financial platform designed to help the traditionally unbanked and immigrant communities access essential banking services without incurring unnecessary fees. Through Prósperos, users can cash checks, transfer money, and manage their finances using a card, all while avoiding the steep charges that often affect immigrants. The platform also offers financial education resources to empower users. Prósperos is committed to enhancing the financial well-being of Spanish-speaking communities across the Western hemisphere. For more information about Prósperos visit

SOURCE Prosperos, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN08102024003732001241ID1108758256


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search