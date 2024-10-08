Legend Seeds And Partners Brand Form Strategic Alliance To Deliver Industry-Leading Genetics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DE SMET, S.D. and HOWE, Ind., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legend Seeds and Partners Brand proudly announce a strategic alliance, leveraging the strengths of two independent seed companies to enhance efficiencies, share expertise, improve strategic planning, and address challenges. While maintaining their independence, the alliance allows both companies to work collaboratively to provide advanced seed solutions for their customers.

Built on shared values, the alliance allows both companies to expand their portfolios. Partners Brand will gain access to IMPACT Enlist

soybeans and YieldMaster Solutions biologicals, while Legend Seeds will distribute Bayer-traited products through Partners Brand.

The alliance emphasizes the impact of independent seed companies partnering to supply innovative agriculture solutions.

Glen Davis, CEO of Legend Seeds, expressed his excitement: "Though we serve different geographies, this alliance with Partners Brand is a natural fit. We share the same principles-hard work, integrity, and a focus on delivering the best products to our customers."

Tim Bratland, President of Legend Seeds, added, "This alliance strengthens both companies' positions as leaders in the seed industry. By leveraging our strengths, we are equipped to offer advanced solutions that position farmers for long-term growth and profitability."

Partners Brand Co-Founder and Product Manager, John Larimer, highlighted, "By merging our expertise and commitment to innovation, we're confident this partnership will deliver greater value to our customers, helping them succeed in the evolving agricultural landscape."

Brad Smith, General Manager of Partners Brand, called the alliance a "game-changer" emphasizing that "combining our expertise enables us to offer a more comprehensive selection of seed options tailored to our customers' specific operational challenges."

This strategic alliance emphasizes the significance of independent seed companies working together to deliver cutting-edge agricultural solutions. By joining forces, Legend Seeds and Partners Brand will continue to provide farmers with industry-leading genetics, personalized service, and innovative products that support long-term success.

For more information, visit legendseeds or partnersbrandseed .

About Legend Seeds

Founded in 1990, Legend Seeds is a regional seed leader dedicated to providing high-quality, innovative seed and biological solutions across the Midwest. Headquartered in De Smet, South Dakota, the company is known for its commitment to innovation and agronomic support to maximize yields and profitability for the farmer.

About Partners Brand

Established in 2009, Partners Brand Seed is an independent seed company specializing in seed corn and soybean seed. Headquartered near Howe, Indiana, Partners Brand offers genetically diverse products through licenses from major breeding programs, focused on adding value to farming operations in the eastern Corn Belt.

