'He Must Be Regretting Leaving Me': Raghav Chadha’S Satirical Jibe At Cong Over Haryana Loss

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Hours after Haryana election results gave a stunning blow to the Congress, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha lampooned the grand old party over ditching a likely alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Raghav Chadha took to X and took a satirical jibe at the party, saying,“If you had cared about my wishes, it would have been a different matter, If you had taken care of our desires, it would have been a different evening.”

Without naming anyone, he said,“Today he too must be regretting leaving me, If we had walked together it would have been something else.”

Notably, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had proposed to the party's state election committee to strike a pre-poll alliance with the AAP for Haryana elections and the latter was also keen and ready for such a coalition. But, the proposed alliance got nixed and nipped in the bud, as the Haryana Congress unit raised strong objections against aligning with a party with 'no ground support'.

As the results gave a shock defeat to Congress today, political pundits and experts are also pinning the blame on Congress's inability to put up a united face against the BJP juggernaut in Haryana. The vote share of Congress and BJP gives a good insight on how an alliance of Congress with its INDIA bloc allies, could have changed the picture and given it an upper hand.

Congress's internal squabbling and over-confidence are seen as the most notable reasons for the party's defeat in Assembly elections.

With BJP is on way to form the next government in Haryana, Congress party's troubles are far from over. Internal strife and blame-game is going to intensify further after the electoral loss.

In fact, Kumari Selja speaking to the press after election results also took a swipe at Congress veteran and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

"We will have to look and introspect. Ticket distribution was also an issue (but) what can we say about this now,” she told scribes.

She also said that it would not be business as usual as the high command would identify those who worked against endeavour to bring the party to power in state, after 10 years.