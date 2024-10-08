The market growth is expected to be driven by various factors, such as the growth of biosimilars and biologics, advancements in stem cell research, and the emergence of bio-manufacturing technologies that facilitate the development of cell-based vaccines.



The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increased demand for reliable cell-based vaccine production technologies. Furthermore, it has led to a few notable scientific breakthroughs, particularly in the development and testing of vaccine technologies. In August 2021, Danaher announced the manufacturing expansion of Cytiva and Pall which assisted in the drug and vaccine development for COVID and enabled expansion in manufacturing of various modalities such as cell culture and gene therapy to meet the demands during the pandemic.

Cell culture technology has witnessed significant advancements over the past few years and the technology is witnessing a rapid expansion in its scope of applications. In the field of biopharmaceuticals, researchers can now produce complex protein-based drugs in large quantities due to the ability to culture mammalian cells. This has led to increased efficiency, reduced costs, and improved quality control in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Furthermore, the launch of high-yield cell lines and the optimization of culture conditions have contributed to enhanced productivity and scalability. For instance, in June 2023, Matica Bio launched its MatiMax cell lines at the BIO International Convention. The cell line features faster doubling times to reduce processing timelines, has enhanced transfection efficiencies, and enables increased titer production at a lower cost.

However, the growing awareness and debate surrounding the ethical implications of animals and animal-based products used in the life sciences industry is impeding market growth to a certain extent. Concerns ranging from conditions in which animals are housed and potential pain caused during procedures to the overall impact on the animal population are growing. However, the introduction of serum-free, protein-free media products is expected to overcome these limitations.

U.S. Cell Culture Market Report Highlights



The consumables segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 58.0% in 2023 and are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased R&D expenditure by biotechnology & biopharmaceutical businesses to develop sophisticated biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies & vaccines Based on application, the biopharmaceutical production segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 31.9% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The technological advancements in antibody therapeutics, such as the development of bispecific antibodies, antibody fragments, and antibody derivatives, are anticipated to expand the market prospects for applications of cell culture

Key Attributes:

