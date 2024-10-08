Unraveling Family Secrets And Urban Crime In Gripping Novel, Faith And Conviction By Katherine Hill-Daneke

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LITHONIA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Katherine Hill-Daneke , a promising new voice in fiction, releases her debut "Faith and Conviction ," a compelling tale of family secrets, urban crime, and unwavering friendships set against the backdrop of Savannah, Georgia. Available now at major bookstores and retailers, "Faith and Conviction" offers readers a rich tapestry of interwoven storylines that explore the depths of human relationships and the power of loyalty.Hill-Daneke's novel introduces readers to the Langston family, a prominent Savannah clan harboring a deep ethnic secret that threatens to upend the lives of their three grown children. As the story unfolds, readers are drawn into a web of intrigue involving neighborhood thugs, a puzzling serial killer case, and the challenges faced by a group of dedicated doctors opening a clinic in an underserved area of the city."'Faith and Conviction' is more than just a family drama or a crime thriller," says Hill-Daneke. "It's an exploration of the bonds that tie us together – whether they're bonds of blood, friendship, or shared experiences – and how those bonds are tested in the face of adversity and revelation."Key elements of "Faith and Conviction" include:.A multi-generational family saga with a shocking secret at its core.A gripping crime subplot featuring a baffling serial killer case.Exploration of urban development and healthcare challenges.Strong themes of friendship, loyalty, and personal growthDr. Emily Johnson, Professor of Contemporary Literature at Emory University, praises the book: "Hill-Daneke's debut is a tour de force, seamlessly blending elements of family drama, crime fiction, and social commentary. Her characters are richly drawn and deeply relatable, making 'Faith and Conviction' a truly immersive read."Readers are invited to visit Katherine Hill-Daneke's website at for more information about the author, the book, and upcoming events. The site also features a book club guide and exclusive content related to the novel's setting and themes.About Katherine Hill-Daneke:Katherine Hill-Daneke is the oldest of seven children who grew up in California. A graduate of The University of Redlands in Redlands, California, she now lives in Atlanta, Georgia. Her experiences as part of a large family inform the rich family dynamics in her writing. Hill-Daneke is currently working on her second novel, a sequel to "Faith and Conviction," which will be released soon.The book Faith and Conviction will be featured in a Times Square billboard ad on November 28, 2024, and promoted at the Frankfurt International Book Fair from October 16–20, 2024.For more information please, visit her official website.

