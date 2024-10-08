Primark Announces New Store In Manhattan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The International Fashion, Beauty and Homeware Retailer to Open in Herald Square

Primark , the international clothing retailer that offers amazing quality at incredible value prices, today announced it has signed a lease for its first storefront in the fashion and culture capital of the US, Manhattan. The store will be located in Herald Square in the revitalized PENN DISTRICT at 150 W 34th Street, and as such, will serve as a flagship location for Primark.

Located directly across the street from Penn Station, the most highly trafficked train station in the country, the new store will be situated in a prime location to attract commuter foot traffic, enabling Primark to reach more shoppers in the region than ever before. The Herald Square store will boast over 54,000 square feet of retail selling space, offering the retailer's unique combination of the latest fashion trends and essentials for the whole family, as well as homewares and beauty across four floors. This will be the brand's 11th store in the state of New York, once its new store in Queens, New York at Queens Center opens later this year.

With over 450 stores across 17 countries, Primark has been strategically expanding across the US for almost a decade. Signing this lease in Manhattan, the center of American fashion and culture, is an important step in Primark's growth ambitions.

Primark US currently operates 27 stores in 11 states, soon to be 12. In addition to Queens Center, Primark will open a new store in McAllen, TX this year, its first in the state of Texas.

"Opening a location in the epicenter of US fashion is going to be an exciting milestone for Primark US," said Kevin Tulip, Primark US President. "When the opportunity arose to bring Primark to Herald Square in Manhattan, a store with exceptionally high foot traffic, national influence, and perfectly located to attract customers who already know us from other Primark stores in the boroughs and surrounding areas, we knew it was the perfect fit. We're thrilled to bring more affordable quality fashion directly to Manhattanites, commuters, and people across the world who are visiting the great city of New York."

"The PENN DISTRICT is transforming into a dynamic new District offering the best in class of retail, restaurants and lifestyle offerings. We are excited for Primark

to open its first Manhattan location in this vibrant neighborhood," said Ed Hogan, EVP Retail Leasing at Vornado. "As THE PENN DISTRICT is quickly becoming New York's top destination for exceptional shopping, dining, and entertainment, we look forward to working with the Primark team as they welcome their first Manhattan customers to experience all that the new store – and neighborhood – has to offer."

About Primark

Primark is an international fashion retailer employing more than 80,000 colleagues across 17 countries in Europe and the US. Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark aims to provide affordable choices for everyone, from great quality everyday essentials to stand-out style across women's, men's and kids, as well as beauty, homeware and accessories. With a focus on creating great retail experiences, Primark has 450 stores globally and continues to expand.

Primark is working to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone through its Primark Cares strategy, a multi-year program that focuses on giving clothing a longer life, protecting life on the planet and supporting the livelihoods of the people who make Primark clothes. As part of this, Primark unveiled a series of commitments it is working to achieve by 2030. These commitments include making all of its clothes from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials by 2030, halving carbon emissions across its value chain and pursuing a living wage for workers in its supply chain. More information can be found here .

