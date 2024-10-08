(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Alkyl Polyglucosides demand is increasing due to consumer awareness regarding the safety and environmental impact of chemical ingredients in personal care and household products. Austin, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Alkyl Polyglucosides Market is poised to witness substantial growth, projected to reach USD 1.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is primarily attributed to the rising demand for Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) in key sectors such as cosmetics, household cleaning, and agricultural applications. Alkyl Polyglucosides are non-ionic surfactants derived from renewable resources, making them a preferred choice for formulators seeking sustainable and biodegradable ingredients. Their excellent emulsifying, wetting, and foaming properties make them invaluable in various formulations, particularly in the personal care industry, where they are commonly used in shampoos, body washes, and skin creams.





BASF SE (Plantacare 1200)

Clariant (Glucotain)

Dow (DOWTM 3M Biodegradable Surfactants)

Shanghai Fine Chemical Co. Ltd. (APG 0814)

Croda International Plc (Crodasurf)

Airedale Chemical Company Limited (Airedale APG)

SEPPIC (MONTANOV 68)

APL (APL-Clean APG)

Kao Corporation (Kao A-Gel)

LG Household & Health Care Ltd. (LG APG)

Evonik Industries AG (Tegosoft)

AkzoNobel (Hercoblock)

Huntsman Corporation (Surfactants E-Series)

Brenntag AG (Brenntag Biosector)

SABIC (SABIC Surfactants)

Rohm and Haas Company (Rhodasurf)

Solvay S.A. (AquaSense)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Mitsubishi Surfactants)

Wilmar International Ltd. (Wilpar) Sasol Limited (Sasol Surfactants) Key Trends Impacting the Market One of the most prominent drivers of the Alkyl Polyglucosides market is the growing consumer awareness about the safety and environmental impact of chemical ingredients used in personal care products. As consumers become more conscious of the harm, they can inflict on their bodies and the environment, the demand for cleaner and natural products has been increasing, leading to the favor of alternatives such as APGs. Furthermore, APGs are gaining increasing traction in the household cleaning sector due to their combination of effective cleaning capabilities and mildness on skin surfaces. As more households become concerned with the health and safety outcomes of cleaning products, they are likely to become a rapidly growing market segment for APGs According to the 2021 National Strategy for the Sustainable Use of Chemicals published by the EPA, approximately 66% of consumers expressed a preference for products that contain natural ingredients and are free from harmful chemicals. Opportunities in the Alkyl Polyglucosides Market

The disposable income and rates of urbanization are rising in emerging markets. Both observable trends indicate that the demand for personal care products and eco-friendly household cleaners will grow in the future. To take advantage of these changes, the company needs to invest in emerging markets and focus on establishing its presence in the selected countries, as well as emphasizing local preferences. An opportunity related to innovation refers to new types of products. Innovation in Product Development: There is a significant opportunity for product innovation within the Alkyl Polyglucosides market. Developing new formulations that cater to specific consumer needs, such as hypoallergenic products and those designed for sensitive skin, can attract a broader customer base. The increasing need for environmentally friendly agricultural solutions is creating opportunities for APGs in agrochemical formulations. Their application as adjuvants in pesticides and herbicides can enhance product efficacy, thereby driving market growth. Alkyl Polyglucosides Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.06 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 1.86 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.47% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Drivers . Increasing adoption of eco-friendly and biodegradable surfactants

. Stringent regulations imposed by governments and environmental agencies to reduce the use of harmful chemicals

. Growing awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic chemicals on human health

Which Raw Material Segment of the Alkyl Polyglucosides Market Dominated in 2023?

In 2023, the glucose segment dominated the alkyl polyglucosides market and held approximately 45% of the market share. It remains one of the most widely used and preferred chemical feedstocks in a broad range of applications. The main reason is that glucose is a sustainable renewable resource that is mainly derived from corn, potatoes, and other crops. As modern users become more and more inclined toward using ecological and natural ingredients in personal care and household production, glucose-based APGs become quite dominant. Moreover, they are exceptionally biodegradable and safe from regulatory viewpoints. Finally, they are extremely versatile, and glucose-based APGs are widely used in cosmetics and personal care as they are considered some of the mildest and most effective supplements and in household chemicals as excellent surfactants.

Which Application Segment is the Fastest Growing in the Alkyl Polyglucosides Market in 2023?

The Personal Care segment accounted for the fastest-growing share, capturing approximately 30% of the market in 2023. Alkyl Polyglucosides are essential ingredients in various personal care formulations, including shampoos, body washes, and facial cleansers, driven by the growing consumer demand for gentle and natural cleansing agents that are safe for both skin and the environment.

Key Segments:

By Raw Material



Glucose

Fatty Alcohol Others

By Product Type



Coco Alkyl

Decyl Alkyl

Capryl Alkyl

Lauryl Alkyl Others

By Application



Personal Care & Cosmetics

Industrial Cleaners

Home Care Products

Textiles

Agrochemicals

Oil & Gas

Water Treatment Others

Which Region is Estimated to Dominate the Alkyl Polyglucosides Market?

The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share at around 48% in 2023. The region's dominance is attributed to the rapidly expanding personal care and household cleaning industries in countries like China, India, and Japan. Rising consumer awareness regarding eco-friendly products and increasing disposable incomes have spurred the demand for sustainable ingredients, such as Alkyl Polyglucosides, in personal care formulations.

In addition, the growth of the agricultural sector in Asia-Pacific presents significant opportunities for APGs in agrochemical applications, further solidifying the region's position in the global market.

Recent Developments



In 2023, BASF launched a new line of Alkyl Polyglucosides specifically formulated for use in personal care products. These APGs are designed to enhance foaming properties while maintaining mildness on the skin, catering to the growing demand for sustainable surfactants in cosmetics. In 2023, Croda International announced the expansion of its production capacity for Alkyl Polyglucosides, aiming to meet the rising demand for eco-friendly ingredients in household and personal care products. This expansion aligns with the company's commitment to sustainability and innovation in product development.

The Alkyl Polyglucosides Market is set for substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly and effective surfactants in personal care and household products. With ongoing innovations and the expansion of applications across various sectors, stakeholders in the market are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

