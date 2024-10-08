Edible Garden And Walmart Strengthen Sustainability Efforts With Introduction Of Sustainably Grown Hydro Basil

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative, custom display highlights Edible Garden's commitment to retail partnerships; integrates seamlessly without disrupting existing planograms

BELVIDERE, NJ, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment (CEA), locally grown, organic, sustainable produce and products, today announced the expansion of its distribution partnership with Walmart, which now includes the introduction of sustainably grown Hydro Basil. To support this addition, Edible Garden has developed a custom-designed Basil Station display that integrates seamlessly into Walmart's produce sections without disrupting existing planograms.

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with Walmart by introducing our sustainably grown Hydro Basil to select Walmart Distribution Centers (DCs) with opportunities for further distribution across additional DCs and U.S. locations in 2025,” commented Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden.“Our Basil Station display is designed to fit efficiently within Walmart's existing planograms, highlights our commitment to innovation and our ability to meet the evolving needs of our retail partners. This collaboration reinforces our shared goal of enhancing the customer experience with fresh, sustainable produce. Walmart, the world's largest fresh produce retailer, has been a key partner for Edible Garden, and our relationship extends beyond simply supplying produce. We are proud to actively support Walmart's Project Gigaton-a groundbreaking initiative launched in 2017 to engage suppliers, NGOs, and other stakeholders in reducing or preventing one billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions across the global value chain by 2030. Edible Garden has also been recognized as a Project Gigaton 'Giga Guru,' a distinction that highlights our unwavering dedication to our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and our leadership in the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) sector."

“As demand for organic and sustainably grown products continues to rise, Edible Garden is committed to providing products that meet the expectations of both our retail partners and today's health-conscious consumers. With a reputation for delivering fresh, flavorful, and environmentally friendly products, Edible Garden is well-positioned to thrive in the growing market for healthier, eco-conscious food alternatives. This expansion of our partnership with Walmart marks another significant step forward for Edible Garden in its mission to make sustainably grown, high-quality produce more accessible to consumers nationwide.”

“Edible Garden has consistently maintained order fulfillment rates ("fill rate") with our retail and distribution partners that surpass industry standards, reinforcing the strength of our existing retail relationships. Achieving this level of performance, even amidst unprecedented supply chain disruptions, highlights the exceptional service and operational excellence Edible Garden delivers to its customers. By continually exceeding the expectations of our partners, we have built trust with key retailers like Walmart, positioning ourselves as a reliable supplier of choice of sustainably grown produce. This trust opens the door to further expansion of our distribution partnerships, which we believe will positively impact our revenue growth in 2024 and beyond.”

