Dominican Republic Unveils Comprehensive Fiscal Reform

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Dominican Republic's has introduced a sweeping fiscal reform plan to modernize the country's tax system.



Minister of Finance Jochi Vicente presented the proposal during a recent press conference. The reform aims to increase revenue, combat tax evasion, and address social inequalities.



A key aspect of the reform involves raising taxes on alcoholic and sugary beverages. The government plans to increase the specific tax per degree of alcohol to RD$840 ($14).



The value tax on alcoholic beverages will rise to 11%. These measures aim to discourage excessive consumption and boost state revenue.



The reform introduces a new tax on sugary drinks based on their added sugar content. Beverages containing 5.01 to 10 grams of added sugar will be taxed at 58 cents ($0.01) per 100 milliliters.







Those exceeding 10.1 grams will face a tax of RD$1 ($0.02) per 100 milliliters. To mitigate the impact on vulnerable populations, the government has proposed compensatory measures.

Dominican Republic's Social and Economic Reforms

The "Aliméntate" social assistance program will see a 21% increase, rising from RD$1,650 ($27) to RD$2,000 ($33) monthly. This adjustment will require an additional investment of five billion pesos ($83.5 million) annually in social aid.



The reform includes plans to raise the minimum wage in both the private and public sectors. The public sector minimum wage will increase from RD$10,000 ($167) to RD$15,000 ($250) per month.



These changes aim to protect workers' purchasing power against inflation and offset the effects of new fiscal measures . Infrastructure development forms a crucial part of the reform package.



Projects such as the Santo Domingo metropolitan train and Santiago monorail aim to improve mobility and reduce travel times by up to 70%.

Government Security and Economic Reform Initiatives

The government plans to hire over 20,000 security agents and construct 116 new police stations. An additional 300 stations will undergo renovations to enhance security in neighborhoods, towns, and tourist areas.



The reform proposes significant changes to existing incentive laws for various economic sectors. Vicente stated that maintaining incentive laws for periods longer than 10 to 15 years is "unjustifiable."



The government plans to adjust or eliminate preferential tax treatments for tourism, cinema, industry, and textile sectors following a cost-benefit analysis.



Combating tax evasion is a central focus of the reform. Vicente revealed that 47% of taxpayers in the Dominican Republic evade paying the 18% ITBIS (goods and services tax).



The government intends to implement a new income perception system to target high-risk taxpayers and conduct mass audits to address this issue.



The reform also aims to simplify the tax system, making it more accessible and understandable for citizens and businesses. This simplification is expected to reduce tax evasion and promote transparency.



In short, the government believes these changes will create a fairer playing field for businesses and eliminate distortions and privileges that create inequities among taxpayers.

MENAFN08102024007421016031ID1108757423