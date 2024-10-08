Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Announces Partnership With DIGICOM To Elevate Network And Communications Solutions In The Philippines

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



MANILA, PHILIPPINES - OutReach Newswire - 8 October 2024 - Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise , a leading provider of secure networking and communication solutions enabling organisations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness, today announces its strategic partnership with Digital Network Communications & Computers, Inc. (DIGICOM) , an established network and communications provider with over four decades of experience, specialising in fully integrated communications services for the government and hospitality sectors in the Philippines.

This partnership marks a significant step forward for ALE in addressing the growing networks and communication needs of the hospitality and government sectors in the Philippines. Together with DIGICOM, ALE will offer a comprehensive suite of Digital Age Communications (DAC) and Digital Age Networking (DAN) solutions that aim to revolutionise business communications, collaboration and connectivity with a full range of integrated network and communications solutions both on premises and in the cloud.

'We are confident that partnering with DIGICOM will help us deliver our advanced and integrated solutions to accelerate the capabilities of enterprise networks and communications in the Philippines. We look forward to a long-term partnership with DIGICOM that will contribute significantly to both ALE's and DIGICOM's growth ambitions in the Philippines.'

-Kit Andal, Country Manager for Philippines, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

'Our partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise reinforces our ambition to be a market leader, providing cutting-edge communications solutions for businesses and organisations in the Philippines. We are excited to co-innovate with ALE and deliver value-added integrated networks and communications services for our customers to help transform their businesses for the future digital economy.'

- Manuel Ong Jr., President, Digital Network Communications & Computers, Inc. (DIGICOM)

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise provides secure networking and communication solutions which enable organisations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. In the Cloud. On Premises. Hybrid.

All solutions have built-in security, limited environmental impact and are fully compliant with data protection requirements of organizations and individuals at a national sovereignty and international industry level.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise focuses on three pillars: Environment Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance, providing technology solutions for the good of the environment, people, and business.

Over 100 years of innovation have made the company a trusted advisor to more than a million customers across the world.

With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.





About Digital Network Communications & Computers, Inc.

DIGICOM is renowned for our leading-edge innovative solutions and proactive approach to service, backed by more than 30 years of experience in 247 support. With offices in the United States and the Philippines, DIGICOM helps businesses harness the power of emerging technologies to dramatically improve efficiency, profitability and customer service.









