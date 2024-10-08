Charles SLBG Foundation And First Derm Complete Successful Skin Cancer Screening Campaign

(MENAFN- Pressat) The Charles SLBG Foundation , in partnership with First Derm , has concluded a highly impactful 30-month campaign aimed at raising awareness and promoting early detection of skin cancer. Running from February 2022 to August 2024, this free skin cancer screening initiative provided more than 3,000 UK-based individuals with access to dermatologists via the First Derm platform.

Through this project, 43 cases of possible melanoma were detected early, potentially saving lives and avoiding healthcare costs totaling £205,400. Early detection is crucial in reducing skin cancer fatalities, and the success of this campaign underscores the importance of accessible and timely dermatologist consultations.

The Charles SLBG Foundation was founded in memory of Charles, who lost his life to stage 4 metastatic melanoma in 2011. The foundation is dedicated to raising skin cancer awareness and preventing premature deaths through early diagnosis and treatment. With First Derm's platform, users could upload images of skin concerns and receive an online dermatologist evaluation within 24 hours. The majority of users were males between the ages of 20 and 29, underscoring the importance of reaching younger generations in the fight against skin cancer.

The £50,000 raised by the charity Charles SLBG Foundation covered consultation and advertising costs, making the service accessible to thousands at no cost.

This collaboration between the Charles SLBG Foundation and First Derm demonstrates the effectiveness of early detection in saving lives and reducing healthcare costs. The campaign is a testament to the foundation's commitment to creating a future free of skin cancer deaths. Read the full report here





First Derm is a clinical research backed teledermatology service and has been operational globally since 2014. Anonymously check any skin concern and get an answer within hours by a board certified dermatologist. It will give you peace of mind, on the move, or from the comfort of your own home.



