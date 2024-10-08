Ukraine Channels 58% Of State Budget To Support Army In Past Nine Months - PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the nine months of 2024, more than UAH 2.3 trillion was spent from the state budget's general fund, 58% of which was allocated as support to the Armed Forces.

This was announced by Prime Denys Shmyhal , who spoke at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports, referring the press service.

"Over the nine months of this year, more than UAH 1.5 trillion was received from the general fund of the state budget... At the same time, during the same period, we spent more than UAH 2.3 trillion from the state budget's general fund. About 58% of that was funds for laid down for the Army," he said.

Shmyhal noted that currently the common task for all government branches is to find an additional resource to cover military expenses in 2025.

"These decisions are a must. It is about the survival of the state, our ability to repel the aggressor, to resist, to win, and to achieve a just peace," he emphasized.

According to the prime minister, one of the main sources of Ukraine's financial stability is income from Ukrainian exports.

"In 2022 and in the first half of 2023, logistics was one of the main economic challenges for the government. Today we can say that this challenge has been addressed as much as possible in the conditions of a full-scale war. In January-September 2024, Ukrainian exports amounted to almost 100 million tons. This is 36% more against last year. That is, over the nine months, we have exported the same amount as throughout last year, it is $28.9 billion," he informed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine intends to produce 1.5 million drones by year-end. The government has also launched an experimental project for the certification of UAV operator schools.

