M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Webcast
Date
10/8/2024 8:00:55 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct.
8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO ) announces the following Webcast:
|
What:
|
M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Webcast
|
|
|
When:
|
October 30, 2024 @ 10:00AM Eastern Time
|
|
|
Where:
|
|
|
|
How:
|
Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above
|
|
|
Contact:
|
Ann Marie Hunker, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, Controller of M/I Homes, Inc.,
[email protected] , or 614-418-8225
|
|
Mark Kirkendall, Vice President, Treasurer of M/I Homes, Inc.,
[email protected] , or 614-418-8021
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Web site
The company is expected to report third quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.
M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes.
The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Ft. Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.
SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN08102024003732001241ID1108757224
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.