Amwell Expands Clinical Programs Portfolio To Include Hello Heart Cardiovascular Health Risk Management Solution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hello Heart selects Amwell to extend its reach across patient populations

BOSTON and MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amwell ® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in digital care, today announced Hello Heart , the digital leader in preventive heart health, is a partner in the Amwell clinical programs portfolio available on the Amwell ConvergeTM platform.



Amwell plan clients can now offer their employer accounts the Hello Heart cardiovascular solution to eligible members and employees with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or other risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Members can easily access the Hello Heart solution from their current Amwell-powered offering. In addition, members will have access to virtual primary care, urgent care, behavioral health and other clinical program offerings.

Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the U.S. and among the most expensive health conditions to treat, costing health plans an average of $12,500 per member per year. High blood pressure is a known risk factor for heart disease affecting almost half of U.S. adults.

Members who sign up for the digital heart health program will receive a connected blood pressure monitor and access to an app that provides personalized daily coaching and tracks key metrics to help them better manage their heart health. Also, clinicians can receive a member's results and make data-driven recommendations about their care.

“The widespread clinical and financial burden of heart disease is skyrocketing. Health plans and employers need a solution to address this crisis at scale,” said Edo Paz, M.D., senior vice president, Medical Affairs at Hello Heart.“As the market leader for preventive heart health management, Hello Heart can help organizations drive better outcomes and lower costs for large populations at risk of cardiovascular disease. We look forward to supporting the heart health of many more people as part of Amwell's hybrid care delivery platform.”

Amwell's clinical programs portfolio is integrated into the Amwell Converge platform and features virtual and digital care products from innovative partners addressing various health conditions. The unified ecosystem provides health plans with the technology to offer employers and their members a seamless entry point to access many solutions, creating a personalized, cost-effective, whole-person care model focused on improved clinical outcomes and driving efficiencies. Click here to learn more about the Hello Heart program available in the Amwell clinical portfolio for health plan clients.

“Our comprehensive solution is dependable, safe and secure, with a proven track record of integrating and scaling effectively. It powers a large part of the U.S. healthcare ecosystem and facilitates the exchange of data and services across our client base to make care even more efficient and accessible,” said Ido Schoenberg, M.D., CEO of Amwell.“We are delighted to include Hello Heart as our latest portfolio partner, as the company seeks to provide healthcare organizations with digital and automated support that can prevent or reverse the health and financial burdens caused by heart disease.”

Hello Heart and Amwell are sponsoring the HLTH conference Oct. 20-23 in Las Vegas. Hello Heart will demonstrate its digital cardiovascular health program in booth #2133. Amwell leaders will be in booth #5036, highlighting how Hello Heart integrates into the company's broader clinical care portfolio.

About Hello Heart‍

Hello Heart is on a mission to change the way people care for their hearts. The company provides the first app and connected heart monitor to help people track and manage their heart health and get real-time tips. With Hello Heart, people can take steps to control their risk of heart attacks and strokes – the leading cause of death in the United States. Peer-reviewed studies show that high-risk users of Hello Heart have seen meaningful drops in blood pressure, cholesterol and even weight. Recognized as the digital leader in preventive heart health, Hello Heart is trusted by more than 120 leading Fortune 500 and government employers, national health plans, and labor organizations such as 3M, Lenovo, Northwestern Mutual, the City of Fort Worth, and the Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Pension Fund. Hello Heart clients can save $1,676 per enrolled user annually according to a third-party analysis by the Validation Institute.

Founded in 2013, Hello Heart has raised more than $138 million from top venture firms like Khosla Ventures, IVP, and Stripes, and has been featured in The Washington Post, CNBC, CBS Evening News, and NPR. Hello Heart is a best-in-class solution on the American Heart Association's Innovators' Network, CVS Health Point Solutions Management offering, and many other health solution platforms. Visit for more information.

About Amwell

Amwell provides a leading hybrid care enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, payers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that hybrid care delivery will transform healthcare. The company offers a single comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs, from urgent to acute and post-acute care, chronic care management and healthy living. With nearly two decades of experience, Amwell powers the digital care of more than 50 health plans, which collectively represent more than 100 million covered lives and many of the nation's largest health systems. For more information, please visit .

©2024 American Well Corporation. All rights reserved. Amwell®, SilverCloud®, Amwell ConvergeTM, CarepointTM and the Amwell logo are registered trademarks of American Well Corporation.

CONTACT: For more information Hello Heart Media Andrew Padgett ... Amwell Media Angela Vogen ... Amwell Investors Sue Dooley ...