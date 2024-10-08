Su-Vastika To Showcase Battery Energy Storage & Management And AI Monitoring Protocols At Nigeria Energy Expo 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAGOS, NIGERIA, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Su-vastika, a reputable name in the field of in India, is all set to participate in the Nigeria Energy 2024 between 15-17 October 2024. This year's event is scheduled to take place at Landmark Centre, Lagos, Nigeria, and will be hosted by Nigeria Energy. Interested people can find Su-vastika at hall number 4, stand number A39, where the company will showcase its state-of-the-art solar Power Conditioning Units (PCUs) ranging from 10-30 kVA, specifically designed to address Nigeria's pressing power challenges. Su-vastika will also showcase other Battery Energy Storage products like a 20 KVA Lithium Inverter/Energy Storage System, Battery Management solutions, and AI Monitoring Protocols that it has developed.Speaking to the media, Khushboo Sachdev, founder of Su-vastika Systems, said, "Our battery energy storage products are designed to cater to the particular requirements of the Nigerian market, providing a long-term answer to the ongoing power crisis. By reducing dependence on diesel generators, we aim to lower operational costs and promote a cleaner environment.”Su-vastika is also showcasing its 20KVA Lithium Inverter/Energy Storage system with the aim to help Nigerian citizens and businesses go green and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.Explaining how the 20KVA Lithium Inverter/Energy Storage system wins over diesel generator, especially in the Nigerian market, Kunwer Sachdev , mentor of Su-vastika, said,“The cost of diesel in Nigeria stands at around 918 NGN. Compared to the diesel generator, our lithium battery-based power solutions are much cheaper as they only consume electricity, which is only 23 Nigerian naira per kilowatt hour. This makes our lithium energy solutions much cheaper to run, and our products are also cleaner, safer, and long-lasting, and they require low maintenance compared to diesel generators.”Under the guidance of Mr. Kunwer Sachdev , best known as the "Inverter Man of India" and credited with establishing Su-Kam, Su-vastika Systems is making groundbreaking changes in the solar and power backup industry. Utilizing his significant experience in the solar and power backup industries, the company has developed a cutting-edge variety of lithium battery storage devices. These products are designed to conserve energy. Thanks to this strategic approach, Su-vastika is now at the forefront of technological innovation and is prepared to alter the energy landscape in Nigeria.“We will also be showcasing Solar PCU from 10-30 KVA, a major need in Nigeria for homes and offices where power is hardly available and people use two generators to run the offices and homes. The cost of diesel is very high, and solar energy is getting cheaper daily. Also, lithium batteries have a 7 to 10 years life compared to lead acid batteries, which run for a maximum of 2 years on solar PCUs,” Kunwer Sachdev added.Su-vastika has a proven track record of replacing diesel generators with lithium energy storage solutions across various sectors, including hospitals, hotels, manufacturing units, and residential complexes. Notable installations include Hotel Classic in Delhi, Sun Food Tech Factory in Bhiwani, and numerous residential projects ranging from 20-50 kVA Energy Storage Systems (ESS). These successes highlight Su-vastika's capability to deliver reliable and sustainable power solutions on a global scale.Attendees of the Nigeria Energy Expo 2024 are invited to visit Su-vastika Systems at Stand A39 in Hall 4 to explore the future of power solutions. Company representatives will be on hand to demonstrate how their innovative solar PCUs and long-life lithium batteries can significantly reduce energy costs and enhance power reliability for Nigerian homes and businesses.Entering its 11th edition, Nigeria Energy stands as West Africa's foremost energy event, celebrated for uniting a comprehensive spectrum of industry leaders, innovators, and transformative technologies. The expo is dedicated to showcasing the entire energy value chain-from cutting-edge advancements in generation and transmission to groundbreaking solutions in renewables and energy efficiency.Nigeria Energy ignites thought leadership through high-level conferences featuring expert speakers who are at the industry's forefront. The event creates a platform for invaluable insights, critical discussions, and the fostering of meaningful connections that collectively chart the course toward a brighter energy future for West Africa.To learn more about Su-vastika, visit:Visit Su-vastika at Nigeria Energy Expo 2024 at:Date: 15-17 OctoberHall no: 4Stand No: A39Nigeria EnergyLandmark Centre, Lagos, Nigeria

