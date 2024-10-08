عربي


Milli Majlis Discontinues Working Group On Inter-Parliamentary Relations With France

10/8/2024 5:11:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Milli Majlis, Azerbaijan's parliament, has officially abolished the working group on inter-parliamentary relations with France, Azernews reports.

During today's parliamentary session, the draft law on electing the heads of working groups on inter-parliamentary relations did not include France in the list, signalling the formal end of this group's activity.

This decision follows previous protests by the Milli Majlis against France's biassed stance towards Azerbaijan, which led to the suspension of the group's work.

