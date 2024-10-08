Milli Majlis Discontinues Working Group On Inter-Parliamentary Relations With France
10/8/2024 5:11:38 AM
Akbar Novruz
The Milli Majlis, Azerbaijan's parliament, has officially
abolished the working group on inter-parliamentary relations with
France, Azernews reports.
During today's parliamentary session, the draft law on electing
the heads of working groups on inter-parliamentary relations did
not include France in the list, signalling the formal end of this
group's activity.
This decision follows previous protests by the Milli Majlis
against France's biassed stance towards Azerbaijan, which led to
the suspension of the group's work.
