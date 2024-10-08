Education Development Forum Launches In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
The Education Development Forum has begun its work in Baku,
Azernews reports.
The Education Development Forum (TIF2024), dedicated to the
101st anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev,
was organized by the Ministry of Science and Education, the
Education Development Fund, and the State Agency for Science and
Higher Education, under the concept message "From Partnership to
Progress."
At the opening ceremony, it was noted that the main goal is to
contribute to the stable and sustainable development of the
state-university-industry partnership. Additionally, the promotion
of projects within the framework of public-private cooperation, the
integration of activities between academic institutions and
industrial entities, and the development of human capital are among
the main topics of the event.
The forum will feature professional moderators and speakers
across three panels. Discussion topics will include models of
cooperation between the state, universities, and industry, such as
the creation and operation of joint research centers, research
partnerships, technology transfer, incubators, innovation centers,
and industrial experience programs.
Speaking at the forum, Minister of Science and Education Emin
Amrullayev stated that cooperation with private companies is being
pursued to support girls' education in Azerbaijan.
According to him, the establishment of the Education Development
Fund is a step towards progress: "It facilitates collaboration with
private companies in the development of education. Several projects
aimed at enhancing education are being implemented in partnership
with private companies, including initiatives to support girls'
education."
The minister noted that the Education Development Forum, held
for the second time in the country, brought together various
stakeholders from both private and state institutions.
It should be noted that the Education Development Forum was held
for the first time on November 1, 2023, under the concept message
"From Education to Progress," with the participation of more than
350 representatives.
MENAFN08102024000195011045ID1108756630
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.