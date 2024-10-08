Education Development Forum Launches In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Education Development Forum has begun its work in Baku, Azernews reports.

The Education Development Forum (TIF2024), dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, was organized by the of Science and Education, the Education Development Fund, and the State Agency for Science and Higher Education, under the concept message "From Partnership to Progress."

At the opening ceremony, it was noted that the main goal is to contribute to the stable and sustainable development of the state-university-industry partnership. Additionally, the promotion of projects within the framework of public-private cooperation, the integration of activities between academic institutions and industrial entities, and the development of human capital are among the main topics of the event.

The forum will feature professional moderators and speakers across three panels. Discussion topics will include models of cooperation between the state, universities, and industry, such as the creation and operation of joint research centers, research partnerships, technology transfer, incubators, innovation centers, and industrial experience programs.

Speaking at the forum, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev stated that cooperation with private companies is being pursued to support girls' education in Azerbaijan.

According to him, the establishment of the Education Development Fund is a step towards progress: "It facilitates collaboration with private companies in the development of education. Several projects aimed at enhancing education are being implemented in partnership with private companies, including initiatives to support girls' education."

The minister noted that the Education Development Forum, held for the second time in the country, brought together various stakeholders from both private and state institutions.

It should be noted that the Education Development Forum was held for the first time on November 1, 2023, under the concept message "From Education to Progress," with the participation of more than 350 representatives.