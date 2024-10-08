(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood by Storage Services, by Therapeutics, by Application, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stem cell umbilical cord blood market accounted for USD 5.85 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 32.68 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 16.93% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding treatment options and research, growing government support and funding, growing technological advancements in cord blood banking, growing public awareness of stem cell potential, and an emphasis on personalized medicine will all contribute to the market's expansion.



A greater awareness of the therapeutic potential of stem cells produced from umbilical cord blood is emerging among the general population as a result of increased media coverage and scientific developments. Umbilical cord blood stem cells are showing promise in treating a range of illnesses, including immunological deficiencies, malignancies, and blood disorders. These benefits are being observed in ongoing clinical trials and research. Developments in cryopreservation methods are making it possible to store umbilical cord blood stem cells for extended periods of time in a safer environment. For instance, StemCyte and NantKwest announced a collaboration in February 2022 to create natural killer (NK) cell therapy that may be purchased off-the-shelf using umbilical cord blood.

By storage services, the private cord blood banks segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global stem cell umbilical cord blood market in 2023 owing to the increasing demand for personalized medicine and the rising awareness about the benefits of cord blood banking among parents. For instance, Cryo-Cell International and Provia Laboratories, LLC announced in January 2022 that they would be offering menstrual stem cell banking services under the C'elle brand. Additionally, the hybrid cord blood banks segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the combined benefits of both private and public banking options, offering greater flexibility and accessibility for donors.

By therapeutics, the cancer segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global stem cell umbilical cord blood market in 2023 owing to the increasing incidence of cancer and the effectiveness of stem cell treatments in oncology. For instance, in January 2022, Fetomed Laboratories, a top diagnostic business that specializes in prenatal screening, was acquired by LifeCell International. Additionally, the blood diseases segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of hematological disorders and advancements in stem cell therapies for these conditions.

By application, the transplant medicine segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global stem cell umbilical cord blood market in 2023 owing to the increasing success rates and widespread adoption of stem cell transplants for various medical conditions. For instance, Celularity reported in February 2022 that patient dosing has begun in their Phase 1/2 clinical study of CYNK-001 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Additionally, the regenerative medicine segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising advancements in regenerative therapies and increasing demand for innovative treatments for chronic diseases.

By end-user, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global stem cell umbilical cord blood market in 2023 owing to the high volume of stem cell transplants and treatments performed in these healthcare settings. For instance, Vita 34 AG released its fiscal year 2021 financial figures in February 2022, indicating a notable increase in sales and client base. Additionally, the research institutes & biotech company segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing investment in stem cell research and development of innovative therapies.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness, and substantial investments in stem cell research and therapies. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising awareness about stem cell therapies. For instance, Maze Cord Blood Laboratories stated in February 2023 that it was expanding its stem cell processing and storage facilities in response to the increasing demand for cord blood banking services.

This extensive research report concentrates on the size and projections of the global and regional markets from 2023 to 2034.

Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Storage Services, Therapeutics, Application, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries



North America (U.S. and Canada)



Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)



Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA) Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players Market Dynamics Drivers Analysis

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Advancements in Stem Cell Research

Growing Popularity of Personalized Medicine Expansion of Cord Blood Banking Services Restraints Analysis

High Cost of Collection and Storage

Lack of Awareness and Education Competition from Alternative Therapies Opportunities Analysis

Emerging Markets

Development of New Therapies Technological Innovations Threats Analysis

Stringent Regulations,

Competition from Alternative Treatments Healthcare Accessibility Issues Trend Analysis

Increased Investment in Research and Development

Growth of Public Cord Blood Banks Adoption of Blockchain Technology Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $32.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.9% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope

Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market Analysis & Forecast by Storage Services 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



Public Cord Blood Banks

Private Cord Blood Banks Hybrid Cord Blood Banks

Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market Analysis & Forecast by Therapeutics 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



Cancer

Diabetes

Blood diseases

Immune Disorders

Metabolic Disorders Others

Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



Transplant Medicine Regenerative Medicine

Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutes & Biotech Companies Stem Cell Banks

Companies Profiled



Cryo-Cell International

CBR Systems

Cordlife

ViaCord

CryoHoldco

Americord Registry

Cord Blood Registry

LifeCell International

StemCyte

Global Cord Blood Corporation

Virgin Health Bank

Maze Cord Blood Laboratories

Celularity

Cryo-Save Vita 34

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900