In The Footsteps Of The Medici Family: Ciaoflorence's New Tour Of The Pitti Palace And Boboli Gardens

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ciao Florence - Italian Experiences

Italian Luxury Experiences

FLORENCE, TUSCANY, ITALY, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CiaoFlorence is pleased to announce the launch of a new and exclusive tour for the upcoming high season 2025. This extraordinary tour will allow participants to discover two of the most iconic and fascinating destinations in Florentine history: the Pitti Palace and the evocative Boboli Gardens.This new itinerary, in the footsteps of the Medici family, represents an expansion of the range of activities offered by the company, thanks to the great experience gained over the years in the field of guided tours in the city of Florence . The company, known for its focus on creating high quality experiential activities, continues to enrich its range of tours dedicated to places of art and culture, offering engaging proposals to discover the wonders of Florence.Ciao Florence has always specialized in organizing guided tours for small groups, ensuring a personalized and engaging experience that allows participants to fully experience the city's history and unique atmosphere. The main objective is to offer a high-level experience that guarantees maximum pleasure for clients, making each tour an unforgettable occasion.In line with the Ciao Florence philosophy, the new tour is part of the“Florence Off the Beaten Path program”, an initiative aimed at introducing visitors to less explored corners and lesser-known details of the city, for an authentic journey into the heart of Florence.Ciao Florence Tour and Travels continues to work with passion and professionalism to offer unforgettable experiences to anyone wishing to discover the timeless beauty and history of Florence.For more information about the new tour please visit the official Ciao Florence Tour and Travels website, or call +39 055 354 044, or write to ... for more info

Veronica Migliorni

CiaoFlorence Tours and Travels srl

+39 055 354044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.