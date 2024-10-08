Pyro Image And Numbers Protocol Revolutionize Visual Storytelling With Blockchain Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The meetup brought together visual storytelling, blockchain, and professionals to showcase how blockchain transforms image reporting by creating a more transparent and authentic platform.

Numbers Protocol demonstrated its Capture product, which uses blockchain to verify the authenticity of images and protect their copyrights.

Pyro Image is a Taiwan-based that leverages blockchain to support visual storytellers

Pyro Image and Numbers Protocol launched a blockchain platform for authentic visual storytelling, ensuring image copyright protection and transparency.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pyro Image and Numbers Protocol have successfully concluded their joint event, A New Horizon for Visual Storytelling: Pyro Image x Numbers Protocol Innovation Meetup, held on October 5, 2024. The meetup brought together visual storytelling, blockchain, and media professionals to showcase how blockchain technology transforms image reporting by creating a more transparent and authentic platform.Pyro Image, founded in 2024 by veteran photojournalist Yu Chih-Wei, is the world's first blockchain-powered platform dedicated to image reporting. With over 20 years of experience, Yu Chih-Wei established Pyro Image to address the need for lasting support and resources for visual creators in Taiwan. The platform, supported by Numbers Protocol's blockchain technology, provides a groundbreaking approach to verifying and protecting the authenticity of images, helping creators secure their work and ensuring transparent content provenance.“We are excited to collaborate with Numbers Protocol to create a platform that offers not only technological innovation but also real, meaningful support for visual storytellers,” said Yu Chih-Wei, Founder of Pyro Image.“Through blockchain, we can bring Taiwan's unique perspectives to the world while ensuring that creators have the tools to protect their work.”At the event, Numbers Protocol demonstrated its Capture service, which uses blockchain to verify the authenticity of images and protect their copyrights. This technology ensures that content shared on the Pyro Image platform is genuine, traceable, and protected. Capture also simplifies the licensing process for creators, enabling them to manage their content and conduct direct transactions with global buyers via smart contracts, providing greater financial autonomy for visual storytellers.Earlier this year, Pyro Image launched its Incubation Program, recruiting 24 visual creators from across Taiwan. Participants in the program, known as the“First Cohort Pyro Image Creators,” took part in workshops designed to help them master blockchain technology and refine their storytelling and reporting skills. At the meetup, 11 creators from the program, along with an international collaborator, shared their experiences and presented their work, injecting new energy into Taiwan's visual storytelling landscape.During the event, Pyro Image announced the launch of the second cohort of its Partner Program, inviting independent visual creators and freelancers to join the platform. The program aims to deepen collaboration and expand the diversity of visual content on the platform. Pyro Image will continue to hold workshops across Taiwan, offering creators the opportunity to further develop their technical skills and contribute to a growing international community of visual storytellers.“Today's event represents a significant step forward in merging blockchain technology with visual storytelling,” said Sofia Yan, cofounder of Numbers Protocol.“We look forward to further collaborations with Pyro Image as we continue to innovate and support creators worldwide.”About Pyro ImagePyro Image is a Taiwan-based platform that leverages blockchain technology to support visual storytellers. Founded by veteran photojournalist Yu Chih-Wei, the platform provides tools for creators to protect their work, engage global audiences, and ensure the authenticity of their images.About Numbers ProtocolNumbers Protocol is a blockchain company focused on creating a more trustworthy digital media ecosystem. Its Capture product provides image verification, copyright protection, and licensing solutions for creators, ensuring transparency and authenticity in digital media.

Sofia Yan

Numbers Protocol

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.