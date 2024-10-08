Dubai's Desert Vipers And Homegrown Brand PALMFIT, Lead Environmental Consciousness In Sports Apparel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an innovative three-year collaboration designed to drive positive, sustainable change in apparel and beyond, ILT20 cricket team, the Desert Vipers, has partnered with PALMFIT, Hanish Bhatt, Founder and Director of PalmFit, a UAE-based sports apparel manufacturer, to create a line of performance wear, team wear and leisurewear made entirely from recycled materials.

The announcement is the latest in a series of initiatives undertaken by the Desert Vipers to reduce their own impact on the environment and to create a community in sustainability in sport.

This range incorporates recycled polyester and cotton, reducing carbon emissions by approximately 50% compared to virgin materials. The sustainability benefits extend beyond material use, with local production reducing emissions from the shipping of kit, bio-based inks being used for printing, and print-on-demand methods reducing fabric waste.

PALMFIT kit will be worn for the first time by a Desert Vipers cricket team for the ILT20 Development League which starts on 6th October at the ICC Academy, where players will wear the ILT20 2025 1st team training kit. The Desert Vipers and PalmFit will unveil the ILT20 2025 1st team playing kit in front of the sports industry at the Dubai Sustainability in Sport Conference on 6th November.

The range of performance wear, teamwear and leisurewear,“The Viper Line” by PalmFit, sets a new benchmark for sustainable sportswear in the United Arab Emirates. As well as championing“Made in UAE”, now all sports organisations of any type from grassroots to professional level will be able to select high-performance sports apparel that is less damaging to the environment in its manufacture.

For instance, the Arabian Desert Camel Riding Club has already chosen to outfit its female jockeys in the Vipers Line by PALMFIT, showcasing how sports organisations across the region are increasingly adopting sustainable solutions.

Matt Bailey, Head of Strategy for the Desert Vipers, said:“By partnering with PALMFIT, a UAE-based business, for the 2025 ILT20 season, choosing recycled materials and incorporating their specialist sports expertise in design, we will reduce our carbon footprint emissions associated with kit production by 50% compared to last year. Moreover, by choosing the“Vipers Line” from PALMFIT, our colleagues in the sports industry in the UAE and beyond can now do the same. It is important to recognise that we are simply creating a baseline with PALMFIT this year in the choices that we have made and we have a lot of work to do. That is tremendously exciting for the Desert Vipers as we look to be“part of the solution” to some of the greatest challenges that sport faces, such as climate change and plastic pollution”.

Hanish Bhatt, Founder and Director of PalmFit, added: ''This collaboration represents a significant milestone for us, as it aligns with our mission to deliver performance-driven activewear while championing sustainability. At PALMFIT, we believe that the future of apparel lies in minimizing our environmental footprint, which is why we've integrated on-demand production and eco-friendly materials into our designs. Partnering with the Desert Vipers allows us to showcase how high-performance sportswear can be both functional and environmentally responsible, ensuring athletes can perform at their best while supporting a sustainable future.''

This partnership is just the beginning. While the global sports industry has been slow to address sustainability in kit production, the Desert Vipers and PALMFIT are committed to continuous innovation, exploring new materials, and implementing circular solutions to make a lasting impact on both the environment and the sporting world.

