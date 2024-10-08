Google Recognizes P3 As Accredited Androidtm Automotive 3PL Vendor For AAOS Compliance / Xts

(MENAFN- Pressat) Highlights:



P3 was selected as one of Google's certification partners for in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) in the new Android Automotive partner ecosystem. P3 Group is an international and software consulting company with over 28 years' experience supporting major players in the automotive industry.

Stuttgart, Germany - October 8, 2024 - Independent international consulting technology and software development company P3 announces its official accreditation by Google as a Third-Party Laboratory (3PL) partner for the testing and certification of Android Automotive In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems.

Partnership Overview

The partnership between P3 and Google establishes a comprehensive framework for the certification of Google's authorized Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partners. P3 Group will oversee and execute rigorous testing and certification to ensure that Android Automotive OS (AAOS) based infotainment systems meet the highest standards of quality and dependability.

P3 as Accredited Android Automotive 3PL Vendor for AAOS Compliance/xTS

Android Automotive OS is an infotainment platform built into vehicles by manufacturers. Drivers can enjoy a user-centric and intuitive IVI interface that's specifically designed for the vehicle screen.

To release an IVI system with Google apps and services in a vehicle, OEMs must meet certain compatibility and quality standards and acquire the necessary certifications from Google.

Google requires OEMs to run comprehensive tests before an Android software build can be deployed. Collectively, this series of tests is referred to as xTS. These include tests for Compatibility, Vendor Tests, Build Test Suite, Security Test Suite, among others.

P3 Group executes a wide range of xTS test cases including CTS (Compatibility Test Suite), VTS (Vendor Test Suite), CTS-on-GSI (Generic System Image), VTS GKI (Generic Kernel Image), STS (Security Test Suite), BTS (Boot Test Suite), and ATS (Automotive Test Suite). The team focuses on automating test procedures to maximize efficiency, reduce manual effort, and optimize costs. P3 Group performs continuous executions of xTS tests, meticulously analyzing the results and logging any test failures to maintain high standards of quality and performance.

The 3PL Vendor Ecosystem for Android Automotive OS Compliance is designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of AAOS solutions and products by connecting OEMs with top-tier providers of compliance assurance services.

P3 guarantees partners access to comprehensive test findings, which enables in-depth problem-solving and analysis. Certified specialists are deployed to support the OEM's development teams to resolve xTS problems found in the source code, improving the overall caliber of the product.

Global Reach

As Google's Android Automotive 3PL partner, P3 Group will deliver these services from multiple locations worldwide, including facilities Stuttgart, Germany; Paris, France; Detroit, USA; Tokyo, Japan and Seoul, Korea. P3's extensive network of specialist automotive engineering expertise ensures that it can support OEM partners globally, providing localized expertise and agile support.

Commitment to Excellence

"P3's accreditation as a Google 3PL for Android Automotive IVI systems is an honor and testament to our dedication to quality and innovation. We are excited to collaborate with Google and OEM partners to deliver cutting-edge infotainment solutions that enhance the driving experience for users worldwide. P3 has long supported numerous OEMs to successfully achieve their xTS certifications in different series vehicles. To receive this recognition by Google is a meaningful endorsement of the role we're playing to bring truly user-centric infotainment enriched with the flexibility and choice enabled by Android Automotive to more and more people," said Marius Mailat, CTO of P3.

P3 will collaborate closely with the 3PL Compliance Team to ensure adherence to all guidelines and standards set forth by Google, guaranteeing the highest quality of service.

About P3

P3 Group is an independent international technology and software consulting company founded in 1996 in Aachen, Germany. P3 offers technical consulting, engineering services, and software development across various sectors, from automotive to energy. With over 1800 employees and 19 subsidiaries spanning 30 locations globally, P3 continues its commitment to diverse innovations.



For more information, please visit: P3 Group Website or P3 Group LinkedIn .

Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.