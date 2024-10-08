New NATO Chief Vows To Continue Alliance's Support For Ukraine
New NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has made his first visit
to Ukraine. In his first official trip since taking office, he
pledged the alliance's continued support for Kyiv in its war with
Russia,
by Rutte.
The NATO chief vowed when he took office on Tuesday to help
shore up Western support for Ukraine, which has been fighting the
Russian army since February 2022 and has for most of this year been
on the defensive due to a Russian army push in the country's
eastern regions.
