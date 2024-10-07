(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends- The global rice noodles market in APAC size is estimated to grow by USD 1.15 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

5.98%

during the forecast period. Increasing demand for gluten-free products in APAC

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

variety of flavors available in rice noodles. However,

increasing launches of other varieties of noodles in APAC

poses a challenge. Key market players include Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co., Bich Chi Food Co., FodShop Pty Ltd., Foodle Noodle Co. Ltd., Greenature Grains and noodle Co. Ltd., Kenmin Foods Co. Ltd., Kikkoman Corp., King Soba, Leong Guan Food Manufacturer Pte Ltd., Lieng Tong Rice Vermicilli Co. Ltd., Molina and Sons Phils. Inc., Nongshim Co. Ltd., Q Phil International Trading, SA GIANG, Sapporo Products Inc., Suzhou Joywell Taste Co. Ltd., Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd., Thaitan Foods International Co. Ltd., Vietnam Food Technology Joint Stock Co., and Woodland Foods Ltd.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled rice noodles market in APAC 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1159.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.62 Regional analysis APAC Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Key countries China, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Rest of APAC Key companies profiled Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co., Bich Chi Food Co., FodShop Pty Ltd., Foodle Noodle Co. Ltd., Greenature Grains and noodle Co. Ltd., Kenmin Foods Co. Ltd., Kikkoman Corp., King Soba, Leong Guan Food Manufacturer Pte Ltd., Lieng Tong Rice Vermicilli Co. Ltd., Molina and Sons Phils. Inc., Nongshim Co. Ltd., Q Phil International Trading, SA GIANG, Sapporo Products Inc., Suzhou Joywell Taste Co. Ltd., Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd., Thaitan Foods International Co. Ltd., Vietnam Food Technology Joint Stock Co., and Woodland Foods Ltd.

Market Driver

The rice noodles market in APAC is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing consumer preference for flavorful food offerings. Manufacturers are focusing on introducing varied flavors to cater to this trend. Thai President Foods, for instance, offers Minced Pork Flavor Instant Rice Vermicelli WaiWai and Vineyard and Vinaigrette Instant Noodles Seasoning Rice Vermicelli WaiWai. Consumers' inclination towards flavors is expected to drive market growth, with players experimenting with fusion of flavors to attract and retain customers during the forecast period.



The Rice Noodles market in APAC is booming due to the trend of convenient meals and busy lifestyles. Brands like Lotus Foods lead the market with their wide range of rice noodles in various types such as vermicelli, stick noodles, and wide noodles. Cross-continental cuisines and fine-dining restaurants are also driving the demand for rice noodles. Meat-free options are popular, making rice noodles a go-to choice for vegan and vegetarian consumers. Rice noodles are easy to prepare using just rice flour, water, and a cooking method of your choice. Conventional noodles are being replaced due to the changing food habits and increasing popularity of gluten-free, fresh, frozen, and dried rice noodles. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores are the major sales channels. Consumers value the nutritional value, versatility, and weight control benefits of rice noodles. Instant rice noodles are convenient for those with celiac disease or on-the-go lifestyles. The market's consumer base is diverse, with a focus on ready-to-eat food, and online sales are increasing. Ingredients like spices and sauces add flavor to rice noodles, making them a delicious and nutritious meal option.



Market

Challenges



The rice noodles market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is experiencing competition from the increasing number of noodle variety launches within the region. In December 2023, Nissin introduced new Fusion Noodle flavors like manchurian and schezwan. In April 2022, Yu launched instant noodles (Yudles) with chilli manchurian and zingy cheese noodle bowls. Marico entered the market in February 2021 with instant noodles under the Saffola brand in India. These launches offer consumers more options, potentially leading to a slight threat to rice noodles' growth in APAC during the forecast period. Manufacturers must innovate with new rice noodle varieties and flavors to stay competitive. The Rice Noodles Market in APAC is thriving due to the popularity of Asian cuisine worldwide. Rice noodles, including rice stick noodles and vermicelli rice noodles, are versatile and suitable for various dishes like stir-fries, salads, soups, and blended rice vermicelli. They are gluten-free, making them a healthy option for vegan and vegetarian consumers. The market caters to different regional tastes, such as Chinese fine dining, Cambodian, Burmese, Filipino, Indonesian, Lao, Malaysian, Thai, and Vietnamese cuisines. Migration and Asian immigrants have contributed significantly to the market's growth. Dried, fresh, and frozen rice noodles are available, catering to consumers' varying preferences and lifestyles. Ingredients like spices and sauces enhance the flavor of rice noodles. With the fast-paced lifestyle and health consciousness, product innovations like quick-cooking and pre-cooked noodles, as well as low-calorie and nutrient-rich options, are in high demand. Rice prices and gluten-free options are essential considerations for manufacturers. Packaging innovations also play a crucial role in maintaining the freshness and quality of rice noodles.

Segment Overview



This rice noodles market in APAC report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Retail 1.2 Foodservice



2.1 Rice vermicelli 2.2 Others

3.1 APAC

1.1

Retail-

The Rice Noodles Market in APAC is a significant sector, with high demand due to its affordability and versatility. Countries like China, India, and Indonesia have the largest consumer bases. Manufacturers produce various types, such as fresh, dried, and instant rice noodles, catering to diverse consumer preferences. Key players include MasterFoods, Nestle, and House Foods. Market growth is driven by population growth, urbanization, and increasing disposable income. Government policies and consumer trends shape the market dynamics.

Research Analysis

The Rice Noodle Market in APAC is witnessing significant growth due to the popularity of Asian cuisine and the versatility of rice noodles. These noodles are a staple in many Asian countries and are enjoyed for their gluten-free, fresh, frozen, and dried options. Rice noodles are made from rice flour and water, making them a healthy alternative for those following vegan or vegetarian diets. They are also a preferred choice for those conscious of their weight and health. Rice noodles come in various forms such as vermicelli, wide noodles, and stick noodles, and can be cooked with a wide range of ingredients, spices, and sauces. The market is witnessing product innovations with new flavors and packaging designs catering to busy lifestyles. Rice prices and the availability of gluten-free options are key factors influencing the market. Celiac disease patients also benefit from the rice noodle market's growth as they offer a safe alternative to traditional wheat-based noodles. Overall, the Rice Noodle Market in APAC is expected to continue its growth trajectory due to its nutritional value and convenience.

Market Research Overview

Rice noodles, a staple in Asian cuisine, have gained significant popularity due to their versatility and nutritional benefits. These noodles come in various forms, including fresh, frozen, and dried, catering to different consumer preferences and lifestyles. Rice noodles are gluten-free, making them an excellent option for individuals with celiac disease or those following a gluten-free diet. Asian immigrants and migration have played a crucial role in the spread of rice noodles across the world. The noodles are a key ingredient in various Asian cuisines, such as Chinese, Cambodian, Burmese, Filipino, Indonesian, Lao, Malaysian, Thai, and Vietnamese. Rice noodles are nutrient-rich and come in various types, including rice stick noodles, vermicelli rice noodles, and wide noodles. They are used in a wide range of dishes, including stir-fries, salads, soups, and blended rice vermicelli. Product innovations, such as instant rice noodles and pre-cooked noodles, have made rice noodles a convenient and quick-cooking option for busy lifestyles. Health consciousness and the trend towards meat-free options have also boosted the demand for rice noodles. Rice noodles are used in various regional tastes and cross-continental cuisines, from Chinese fine dining to fast-food outlets and convenience stores. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, online stores, and convenience stores are the primary sales channels for rice noodles. The rice noodle market is driven by changing food habits, health consciousness, and the availability of healthy ingredients. Key factors influencing the market include the use of raw materials, cooking methods, and packaging innovations. Rice prices and consumer base also play a significant role in the market's growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Distribution Channel



Retail

Foodservice

Product



Rice Vermicelli

Others

Geography APAC



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

