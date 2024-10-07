Infertility Treatment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The infertility treatment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.66 billion in 2023 to $1.81 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing awareness and education, changing lifestyles and environmental factors, rising incidence of male infertility, government initiatives and support, shift in social perceptions.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Infertility Treatment Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The infertility treatment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding access to fertility clinics, advances in reproductive medicine, innovations in gamete and embryo culture, advancements in male contraception, focus on oocyte quality improvement.

Growth Driver Of The Infertility Treatment Market

The growing demand for surrogacy is expected to propel the growth of the infertility treatment market going forward. Surrogacy is a reproductive arrangement or process in which a woman, known as the surrogate, carries and gives birth to a child for another person or couple, known as the intended parents. Surrogacy is used for infertility treatment when a woman or a couple is unable to carry a pregnancy due to medical reasons, repeated pregnancy loss, or other fertility challenges.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Infertility Treatment Market Growth?

Key players in the market include The Cooper Companies Inc., Cook Group Incorporated, Vitrolife AB, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Genea Limited, IVFtech ApS, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc., The Baker Company Inc., Kitazato Corporation, Rocket Medical plc, IHMedical A/S, Hamilton Thorne Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, MedGyn Products Inc., DxNow Inc., Nidacon International AB, Gynotec B.V., SAR Healthline Pvt. Ltd., InVitroCare Inc., Boston IVF, Shady Grove Fertility LLC, CCRM Fertility Co. LLC, IVI-RMA Global, Fertility Centers of Illinois, New Hope Fertility Center, Pacific Fertility Center, Houston Fertility Institute, Sher Fertility Institute, Columbia Asia Fertility Centre, Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic, Manipal Fertility, Morpheus IVF, Nova IVF Fertility, Indira IVF, Bloom Fertility Centre, Cloudnine Fertility, Oasis Fertility, Apollo Fertility, Milann Fertility Center, Fakih IVF, Procrea Fertility, The Montreal Fertility Center, The Center for Reproductive Medicine, The Reproductive Medicine Group, The Fertility Institute.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Infertility Treatment Market Overview ?

Major companies operating in the infertility treatment market are innovating products, such as pre-filled pens, to reduce errors in the fertility treatment process. A pre-filled pen in fertility treatment minimizes errors by containing pre-measured doses, enhancing precision and convenience.

How Is The Global Infertility Treatment Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Equipment, Media and Consumables, Accessories

2) By Procedure: Assisted Reproductive Technology, Artificial Insemination, Fertility Surgeries, Other Infertility Treatment Procedures

3) By Drugs: Clomiphene Citrate, Letrozole, Serophene, Hormone Treatment, Other Drugs

4) By Patient Type: Female Infertility Treatment, Male Infertility Treatment

5) By End User: Hospitals and Surgical Clinics, Cryobanks, Research Institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Infertility Treatment Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Infertility Treatment Market Definition

Infertility treatment is a process to treat infertility in males and females. Infertility is a disease of the male or female reproductive system defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular, unprotected sexual intercourse. Infertility is a condition where the female is unable to conceive after a year of trying. Endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and thyroid problems are just a few examples of female infertility causes. Low testosterone or low sperm counts may be seen in men who are having fertility issues.

Infertility Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global infertility treatment market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Infertility Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on infertility treatment market size, infertility treatment market drivers and trends and infertility treatment market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

