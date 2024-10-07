PatternFast Transforms the fashion industry with AI Software for Instantly Manufacturable Apparel.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PatternFast Transforms the with AI Software for Instantly Manufacturable Apparel.

PatternFast unveils an AI that enables fashion designers to create 100 billion customizable, manufacturable garments in minutes, transforming fashion.

- Yuliya RaquelSAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PatternFast is excited to announce the launch of a first-of-its-kind platform, designed to transform the fashion industry by enabling instantly manufacturable apparel through advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning, and proprietary algorithms. The company aims to disrupt traditional apparel design processes, equipping designers and brands with the tools to bring their visions to life quickly, effortlessly, cost-effectively, and sustainably.In an industry where speed-to-market, costs and sustainability are critical, PatternFast provides a state-of-the-art solution that streamlines design and product development workflows. It addresses the most labor-intensive aspects of garment design – including pattern drafting, fitting, sizing (grading), and tech packs. By harnessing the power of AI, designers can create, develop, and visualize their designs in mere minutes, eliminating the lengthy back-and-forth typical of traditional product development, which can take anywhere from 36 hours to 18 months.“Our mission at PatternFast is to empower fashion designers and brands with technology that not only accelerates the product development process exponentially but also significantly reduces costs, minimizes waste, and promotes sustainability,” said Yuliya Raquel, CEO, Founder, and Inventor of PatternFast. "We recognize the challenges faced by both small and large fashion brands, and our platform directly addresses these issues, enabling immediate pattern drafting, technical design, fitting, sizing, rapid digital prototyping and product preview alongside the instant manufacturability of each design created on our platform."The PatternFast platform features an intuitive interface that allows designers to leverage over one hundred billion pre-developed unique customizable styles, adapting them to their own ideas and generating instant technical design components such as patterns, smart automated grading (sizing), and tech packs. This ensures that every design is both creative and practically viable for production. By bridging the gap between concept and technical realization, PatternFast supports the entire fashion creative process and facilitates seamless collaboration between designers and manufacturers.In line with its commitment to sustainability, PatternFast enhances digital product creation processes to promote design and manufacturing practices that minimize environmental impact by eliminating unnecessary samples and waste. The generated flat patterns can also be imported into third-party 3D simulation software for further design and development, fostering sustainable practices throughout the design and manufacturing process.PatternFast invites designers and fashion brands to join the early access program and experience the future of fashion design and development. Interested parties can sign up at patternfast.For more information about PatternFast and how its technology is transforming the fashion industry, please visit patternfast : or contact us at ....About PatternFast:PatternFast is an innovative fashion technology company based in Silicon Valley and backed by Y Combinator, dedicated to revolutionizing the fashion industry through automation and AI-driven solutions. The company is committed to empowering fashion brands and promoting sustainable manufacturing practices, ensuring that fashion is not only creative but also responsible and profitable.

Yuliya Raquel

PatternFast

+1 650-437-1239

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Introducing PatternFast AI For Fashion Design.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.